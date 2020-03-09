The public is deprived of the lighting of the 2020 Olympic flame in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) – Spectators will be sidelined from the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on Thursday because of the coronavirus.

Only 100 accredited guests will be allowed to attend the traditional event, the Greek Olympic Committee announced on Monday.

A dress rehearsal on Wednesday for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame will also be closed to the public to comply with restrictions imposed by the Greek government to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Tokyo organizing committee said it would “reduce the size of its travel delegation as much as possible”.

Tokyo officials previously said they would not send 140 children to Greece to send the flame next week during his trip to Japan.