The purchase of panic against coronaviruses incites to disinfect DIY hands: Avoid mixing these ingredients

While panicked Americans wipe store shelves of all hand sanitizers to avoid novel coronavirus, others have scoured their pantries looking for ingredients to make their own concoction. But these efforts can lead you to a medical emergency unrelated to COVID-19 if you mix the wrong chemicals together.

Amid fears of Coronavirus, many schools close, but some daycares remain open

In a letter sent by a Connecticut City Emergency Management Office, authorities have warned residents against mixing bleach and ammonia because it produces a toxic gas called chloramine which could cause shortness of breath and chest pain. In addition, residents have been warned against the use of bleach and vinegar, which can produce chlorine gas that causes coughing, breathing problems, burning and watery eyes.

Residents were also advised to avoid mixing bleach and rubbing alcohol, as it produces chloroform – which is very toxic, and to separate hydrogen peroxide and vinegar, as the combination could produce peracetic / peroxyacetic acid, which is a highly corrosive solution.

If you choose to make your own disinfectant or turn it into a fun project to do with the kids while everyone is stuck inside, there are many safe ways to do it.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

One of these methods has been shared by Anne Marie Helmenstine, holder of a doctorate. in biomedical sciences.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup 99% rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol) or ethanol

1/3 cup aloe vera gel

8-10 drops of essential oil, optional (such as lavender, vanilla, peppermint or grapefruit)

Bowl and spoon

Funnel

Recycled liquid soap or bottle of hand sanitizer

Instructions:

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and mix with a spoon. Use the funnel to pour the liquid into the empty bottle.

Madeline Farber of Fox News contributed to this report.