The Republican could block the relief vote on the coronaviruses, fear members of the House; Trump questions worst-case virus scenarios

Republican “rogue” could block relief vote against coronaviruses, members of the House fear

Furious lawmakers voiced serious concerns at Capitol Hill Thursday night that a Republican house member could “become a thug” and possibly scuttle a vote on the $ 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, and potentially put endangered other members of the House in the process, learned Fox News.

Fox News learns that there is deep concern on both sides of the aisle that Representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Could try to circumvent House’s plans to quickly approve the coronavirus bill via an ” voice vote ”- a verbal exercise in which those in favor shout yes, and those who oppose shout no. The stronger side would prevail.

“This is the Thomas Massie show,” said a senior Republican source who asked not to be identified.

“He’s going to do it,” a senior Republican leadership source told Fox News, explaining that the leadership had tried all types of arm twists – and that it didn’t work. The source said he actively called the members and told them to board the planes in the morning to return to Washington so that a quorum of 216 members could be established if Massie or another member asked for one. When asked if House management was concerned about people other than Massie, another source replied, “There are others who are pushing him.”

The 880-page coronavirus stimulus package would be the largest economic bailout bill in US history for individuals, large businesses and small businesses – and its 96-0 passage in the Senate has come despite serious concerns on both sides as to whether it involved too much or not enough.

Massie did not respond to several requests for comment from Fox News on Thursday evening. It is unclear why he may want to delay the bill, which some legislators say contains too much unnecessary spending – including $ 25 million for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Click here to learn more about our history.

President Trump expressed skepticism Thursday evening that the worst coronavirus pandemic scenarios would arrive in the United States.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers being said in some areas are just bigger than they will be,” the president said on “Hannity”.

“I don’t think you need 40,000 or 30,000 fans,” Trump said to host Sean Hannity, an apparent reference to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent assertion that the state needed 30,000 devices. “You know, you go to big hospitals sometimes and they have two ventilators and now all of a sudden they say,” Can we order 30,000 ventilators? “”

The president also expressed hope that parts of the U.S. economy would start to return to normal on Easter Sunday, April 12. “The end result is that we have to go back to work,” said Trump. “And I think we can start by opening up parts of the country … parts of the Midwest, other places” where the epidemic has been less acute.

Trump also ruled out the cancellation of the Republican National Convention, slated for Charlotte, North Carolina, in August.

“No way I’m canceling the convention,” Trump told Hannity. Click here to find out more.

Coronavirus Investigators Take Next Step Towards Solving “Zero Patient” Mystery

Investigators studying the mystery of COVID-19 could be one step closer to unmasking the “patient zero”.

A seafood merchant in Wuhan, China, is believed to be the first person diagnosed with coronavirus, which may be linked to a wet market in China, according to leaked documents. The Daily Mail reported Thursday that the Chinese newspaper The Paper claims that Wei Guixian, a 57-year-old woman working in Wuhan, is the first person registered to be infected with the coronavirus.

Wei told the media that she started feeling sick on December 10. Thinking that she might have the flu, she went to a local clinic for treatment. She was given pills, and then she returned to work, selling live shrimp at the market. Fast forward a week and Wei was barely conscious and clung to life in a Chinese hospital bed. Click here to find out more.

