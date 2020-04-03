The Republicans tear up a “partisan” Pelosi panel on the coronavirus response: “This is not surveillance”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Republicans respond to what they say is a “partisan” decision by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to form a new House committee on the administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis – arguing that there are already many additional surveillance measures in the $ 2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last week.

“This is not surveillance, it sounds like pure politics,” minority leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday on “Fox & Friends”. “Let’s deal with the crisis right now. We already have five different oversights watching this and that’s what it offers?”

“I want to remind everyone here in our nation’s capital, especially in Congress, that this is not the time for politics, endless partisan inquiries. Here we are again,” said President Trump. Thursday. “They have already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent years.”

Pelosi announced Thursday that it is creating a special House committee on the coronavirus crisis. The committee will appoint both Democrats and Republicans and will have the power to summon information from the Trump administration.

“He would have subpoena power that is safe. There is no point in having a committee unless you have subpoena power,” Pelosi, D-Calif, said on Thursday during a teleconference with journalists. “And we hope there will be cooperation because it is not some kind of administration inquiry, it is the whole [response]. “

Unlike the September 11 action monitoring committee to investigate fakes the coronavirus response that representing Adam Schiff and others have proposed, Pelosi said that this committee is designed to address the “here and now” – particularly regarding the allocation of the historic amount of federal funds intended for economic recovery.

But McCarthy noted that in the $ 2 trillion CARES law passed last week by Congress, there were a number of additional surveillance measures included related to federal funding – and that does not include the oversight committee itself. – who is responsible for overseeing the federal government. .

These measures include the Pandemic Accountability Committee, which is made up of general inspectors to locate and investigate the waste and abuse of spending under the bill, and in response to the crisis. It also sets up a special inspector general for recovery after a pandemic in order to supervise the stimulus spending of the Treasury.

A Congressional oversight committee has also been created to oversee the spending of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. It is necessary to send reports to Congress every 30 days.

“This is why in the CARES law, we have set up three new monitoring entities [Pelosi] has an appointment, but we already have the oversight committee just to focus on that, and we also have … each committee has an oversight subcommittee, “said McCarthy.

“It seems to me that it is only politics as usual instead of focusing on the crisis that we have to be today, focusing on the American public and providing them with the resources,” a- he declared.

Trump also sought to paint the effort as part of an endless series of polls that includes the Russia investigation and the recall investigation.

“It’s the witch hunt after the witch hunt after the witch hunt,” President Trump said on Thursday. “And in the end, it is the people who hunt witches who lose — and they have lost a lot. And now is not the time for witch hunts.”

The round trips indicate persistent tensions between Democrats and Republicans. Republican lawmakers were furious with Pelosi’s approach to the spending bill when she introduced a new spending package filled with what they saw as unrelated items such as environmental protections and diversity requirements for boards receiving federal funding.

Trump’s anger at Democratic leaders was well visible on Thursday when he sent a furious letter to Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“If you spent less time on your ridiculous charge hoax, which went on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my number of polls), and instead focused on helping to New Yorkers, so New York would not have been as completely unprepared for “the invisible enemy,” “Trump wrote.

Marisa Schultz and Gregg Re of Fox News contributed to this report.