The response of the American coronavirus intensifies as the federal authorities mobilize

As the coronavirus trigger has continued to disrupt American life, many steps have been taken – in Washington, in state capitals and locally – to help contain a situation that simultaneously threatened to get out of control.

In Washington, President Trump announced Wednesday that it will invoke the Defense Production Act, a measure to help private companies accelerate the production and distribution of medical supplies and equipment needed to fight the virus, also known as COVID-19.

“If we have to use it, we will use it,” said the president. “It’s at full speed.”

In a day that saw confirmed cases of viruses in the United States exceed 9,300 and deaths among the top 130, Trump also signed a Second Coronavirus Relief Bill which called for providing paid sick leave, unemployment assistance, and free testing to the public.

Trump and members of Congress also planned to provide up to $ 300 billion to the airline industry and other struggling businesses.

Projected total public expenditure up to $ 1 trillion – including the proposed checks paid directly to the public – seemed contrary to everything the Republican Party normally preaches about fiscal responsibility – but these were unusual circumstances, some party members said.

“These are not ordinary times. This is not an ordinary situation, “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, told reporters on Tuesday. according to Politico. “So extraordinary measures are needed.”

The repression of borders

And just a week after the President announced new restrictions on travel between the United States and Europe, Trump declared that the United States and Canada were going temporarily close their common border non-essential traffic.

Immigration and customs officials (ICE) have said they will only focus on the most critical cases to avoid introducing the virus into the detention centers of the agency for illegal immigrants.

In New York and California, two of the worst hit states in the world were planning to arrive with U.S. Army hospital ships to increase the number of beds available for people living with the virus.

The west coast hospital ship USNS Mercy was due to be deployed “in a few days,” military officials told the PA, while the USNS Comfort, undergoing maintenance in Norfolk, Virginia, was expected in New York within two weeks.

In addition, the Department of Defense has made 1 million respiratory masks available to the Department of Health and Human Services and plans to provide 4 million more, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday.

Other examples of military assistance include the deployment of 23,000 National Guard members in 23 states to assist in emergency operations centers, provide transportation to health care providers, and collect and deliver test samples.

If the situation worsens, military personnel can provide a range of services, from medical treatment for “mass casualties” to postal delivery and water and sewer services, the defense ministry said.

‘The right thing to do’

In Ohio, Republican Governor Mike DeWine praised his early actions to curb public rallies and acted to postpone the state’s primary elections, which were slated for Tuesday.

“Everyone has to make their call and what they think is the right thing to do,” DeWine said Monday, according to the Associated Press. “It is a time when each governor understands the gravity of what he is doing.”

Locally, police in cities such as Fort Worth, Texas and Denver have stopped making arrests for petty crimes, while courthouses across the country are delaying trials and canceling jury duty – all efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

In Philadelphia and Chicago, parking officials said they would not issue tickets except in extreme cases, such as when a vehicle blocks a fire hydrant, reported the AP.

“This pandemic forces us all to think differently,” Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner told the PA.

The various actions took place amidst disturbing new developments.

Wall Street had another bad day on Wednesday, losing some 1,300 points and losing all the gains it had made since Trump came to power.

Increase in the number of unemployed

States across the country have also reported an increase in jobless claims, airlines, restaurants and other companies having laid off staff.

In Tennessee, for example, new jobless claims have tripled in the past week, according to the Associated Press. Michigan reported five times the normal number of requests and Minnesota reported receiving over 2,000 requests per hour – well above the usual 40 or 50 hours.

In Michigan, the top three automakers have said they plan to lay off a total of about 150,000 workers.

The United Auto Workers union had pushed to close factories for fear that workers would come into contact with the coronavirus – and then infect their families.

“It was the thing that scared me the most, it was I who brought them home,” Tork Wolikow, an auto worker, a GM employee and a member, told The Associated Press. union.

“It was the thing that scared me the most, it was I who told them that.” – Tommy Wolikow, GM automatic worker

And the nation continued to hear heartbreaking stories about the effects of the epidemic on other ordinary American families.

In New Jersey, Grace Fusco, an 11-year-old mother of 11 and grandmother of 27, died of the virus on Wednesday evening – just hours after losing a son and five days after losing a daughter because of the epidemic, The New York Times reported.

Other family members remained in quarantine at home, unable to gather in memory of their lost loved ones.

“This is so pitiful,” said Paradiso Fodera, family spokesperson for The Times. “They can’t even cry like you would.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.