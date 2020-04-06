The return of inflation would upset consumption and market strategies: Don Pittis

“The time to buy is when there is blood on the streets” seems to offer moving advice to investors during the current coronavirus market crisis.

There is no evidence that the wealthiest Rothschild, Nathan Mayer, ever uttered these words, but that hasn’t stopped many trade books and internet posters from assigning him a market strategy guide.

As the global death toll exceeds 50,000, governments predict much worse to come , it is reasonable that many find such mercenary thought odious.

Whether we like it or not, many ordinary Canadians, including homeowners and those near retirement, are anxious to know what the impact of the current pandemic will have on their future finances.

Right now, everyone is thinking about the plight of the economy while people are out of work. But once the effects of the pandemic start to subside, some fear that massive public spending will lead to inflation. It would mean a confused and uncertain outcome.

After more than a decade in which official price hikes have shown near-zero inflation, rising prices and rising interest rates that central banks have traditionally used to contain them may well change the way we think about money and investment.

More money to spend

Not only do central banks lower rates and buy bonds in the hope that bondholders will do something else with money, but governments around the world are spending billions of dollars they don’t have to maintain the solvency of households and businesses.

“Let’s just call it what’s going on. We are printing a lot of money to provide liquidity to the system,” former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge told David Parkinson in Report on Business last week. .

Although Dodge has agreed that the Bank of Canada’s plan to pour money into the economy quantitative easing (QE) was the right thing to do, he said there would be consequences.

Last Wednesday, Stephen Poloz of the Bank of Canada started contributing to the global deluge of money with quantitative easing, but he is not alone. (Blair Gable / Reuters)

EQ can be difficult to grasp intuitively for most people, although some of us familiar with the term from the moment the United States and Europe flooded the liquidity markets to prevent the 2008 credit crisis from escalating into something worse.

In an era when almost all of the money was made up of numbers on computers, when Stephen Poloz of the Bank of Canada started QE last Wednesday, he was not actually printing $ 100 bills. The bank created a billion dollars and used it to buy bonds in the market.

“This is the last best trick our governments have to save the good economy of ships,” economist Armine Yalnizyan told Michael Enright on CBC Radio one day. Sunday edition in one explanation of QE that stands the test of time.

But, of course, the Bank of Canada is not the only source of cash flow in the Canadian and global economy.

A flood of money

Governments around the world are borrowing in the future and running deficits at levels not seen since World War II as they distribute emergency assistance to businesses and ordinary people .

In the short term, with so many unemployed people and entire industries shrinking, inflation is the least of our concerns.

One reason for all of this public spending is to prevent the exact opposite of inflation – a deflationary spiral. Overall prices could fall due to the collapse in demand as people stop buying not only the gas and air travel, cars and homes, but the industrial inputs that go into creating them.

With demand weak and production still high, gas prices are falling, causing inflation to fall. (Richard Buchan / The Canadian Press)

Most economists fear that deflation will be much worse for an economy than inflation because, rather than spending their money, consumers can take advantage by holding back until prices are lower, leading to further demand. weaker.

But like everything else about this unprecedented pandemic and the government’s unprecedented response, it is not entirely certain of its longer-term effects.

Bazookas have been laid off

“Although this seems like an end to deflation for some right now, the fear of COVID-19 will pass, and we will end up with monetary and budgetary problems bazookas after being fired “, market analyst Gary Tanashian on the Seeking Alpha site.

Once a government starts pouring stimulus money into an economy, it is notoriously difficult to start withdrawing it again, particularly, as in the case of the United States, in a year of presidential elections. Similar forces will be at work in Canada where, due to the minority Liberal government, elections could take place at any time.

Tanashian suggests that inflation is already happening now, but is masked by the temporary demand crash caused by COVID. And once the lock begins to lift and everyone returns to work, shopping and dining, there will be too many dollars to chase after too few goods and services. And this is the classic definition of inflation, which it sees manifesting itself by the end of 2020 and increasing over the next two years.

If we see a return to inflation, it is difficult to predict how it will unfold. But central banks are likely to start raising rates to keep it in hand.

Existing bonds, one great investment over the past decade interest rates falling more and more, it will no longer be good to hold on. The value of assets such as housing will decrease as borrowing costs increase. Outstanding consumer loans will become a heavier burden.

Employment income that increases with inflation will be a better source of money for working youth than the heaps of money held by the wealthy and the old. Spending money now will be better than waiting, because the price of the things you want will go nowhere but to increase. And a generation that has never seen it will have to calculate inflation again.