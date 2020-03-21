The Senate Dems offers an additional $ 200 in monthly social security benefits, amid an epidemic of coronavirus

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with several other prominent Democratic senators, put in place a plan that would increase social security benefits for Americans in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic shaking the nation.

Schumer, D-N.Y., Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., And Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Unveiled the plan on Saturday, which would increase the monthly advantage for those receiving Veterans Social Security and additional security income of $ 200 until 2021.

Senators have said that this measure will help stabilize the economy and give seniors, veterans and people with disabilities an additional $ 4,000 over the next two years.

“Immediately increasing social security benefits would put money in the pockets of seniors, veterans and the disabled in these uncertain times,” Schumer said in a statement on Saturday. “The Senate Democrats have pledged to quickly bring relief to the millions of Americans who are bearing the brunt of this public health crisis.”

The measure would also protect social security recipients from losing access to other assistance programs and would be covered by “wealthier Americans” who “would reimburse part of the additional benefits with their taxes”.

“Increasing social security benefits would get money directly to millions of people quickly, providing immediate relief to Americans at increased risk during this pandemic and stimulating our economy,” said Warren. “Social security was created to respond to the Great Depression, and its extension will now guarantee that this essential program will help us meet the challenge of the current crisis.”

The plan is included as part of the Senate Democrats’ proposal for the third stimulus package in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which would amount to at least $ 750 billion.

Schumer, Warren and other Senate Democrats also hoped to include a plan that would cancel student loan payments for the duration of the national coronavirus emergency, without penalty or interest.

President Trump said on Friday that he had ordered Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to do just that, and to contact federal lenders to give them permission to allow student borrowers to suspend payments without penalty for at least 60 days.

The president announced earlier this week that he had waived interest on federal student loans “until further notice”, but took that step to the next level on Friday by suspending payments.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats in the Senate gather with members of the White House business team and the Trump administration to resume negotiations on the stimulus package proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell .

The bill, obtained by Fox News, provides for payments of up to $ 1,200 per person. They would gradually be lowered to adjusted gross income thresholds of $ 75,000 for individuals and $ 150,000 per couple. In addition, there would be payments of $ 500 for each child.

The amount, however, should then be reduced by $ 5 for every $ 100 of a taxpayer’s income above the statutory limit. The amount is reduced to zero for single taxpayers whose income exceeds $ 99,000 and $ 198,000 for joint tax filers.

The law also provided $ 300 billion for small businesses to keep employees on leave and laid off on the payroll and $ 208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries.

Some Republicans objected to some of the measures outlined in the bill, and most Democrats, including Schumer, sounded the alarm that the measure did not go far enough to protect American families and was too corporate-oriented.

The Senate is expected to vote on a bill on Sunday, after receiving instructions from the White House that some sort of measure should be passed early next week.