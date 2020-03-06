The Soviet Union sees Sanders pushing closer ties as a propaganda opportunity: Report

Soviet Union saw Barrington Sanders, then Mayor of Burlington According to the new report, it will promote closer ties between the United States and Moscow as part of a propaganda that “clarifies American imperialism as a major cause of the dangers of war.”

New York TimesAfter examining Soviet Union documents in the 1980s, Sanders sought to establish a connection between Burlington, Virginia and the city of Yaroslavl, Russia, but the Soviet Union changed its opinion in the late Cold War.

A Soviet Foreign Ministry document provided to officials in Yaroslavl said: “ One of the most useful channels for conducting active public relations activities was contact with sister cities. ” He said.

The Times noted that the record did not indicate that Sanders had accepted the propaganda outreach, and that he was not the only American targeted. However, despite the geopolitical battle with the United States, it shows how his efforts have led to their national interests.

The outlet praised the city and stepped up lobbying to report how Sanders led the delegation to the city, and to persuade Moscow officials to agree to the relationship.

“The people there seemed to be reasonably happy and happy,” Sanders said in Burlington. “I didn’t notice much deprivation.”

In a statement to the Times, a campaign spokeswoman for Sanders stated that the sister city program was encouraged by President Ronald Reagan.

“The ongoing exchange between Burlington and Yaroslavl confirms Sanders’ long-standing view. Face to face can break down the barriers and stereotypes that exist between people and government,” he says. Told.

The Times also reports that Sanders pushed the Yaroslavl government to oppose US intervention in Nicaragua and El Salvador and the invasion of Grenada.

The Times article is the latest that strengthens the oversight of Sanders’ radical position against authoritarian leftist governments such as Cuba, the United States and China.

Sanders, who is currently a Democratic presidential candidate, renewed controversy last month when he said about Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, “It’s unfair to say everything is bad.”

“We are very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but it is unfair to just say everything is bad. Do you know what he did when Fidel Castro took office? He has a large literacy program, bad, even if Fidel Castro did it, “Sanders told CNN.

so A speech given at the University of Vermont In 1986, Sanders praised the socialist policies implemented in Cuba by the Castro administration and criticized the US bipartisan efforts to curb the spread of Castro’s communism. He also supports other authoritarian regimes. Once defended the Mao Zedong era He asserted democracy “at the local level.”