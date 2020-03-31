The sparks of a coronavirus epidemic face the mask debate: should you wear them?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

If the general public wears masks during the coronavirus epidemic in the United States?

The debate over wearing masks to protect against the new coronavirus is wide, with health officials reporting a possible change in recommendations for the general public.

Currently, major health organizations – including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) – continued to urge those in good health to leave more protective N95 surgical masks and respirators to health professionals across the country who are reuse of single-use medical masks due to widespread shortages.

However, as the pandemic rages, some have challenged these recommendations. On Twitter, social media users on Monday snapped a tweet from the American Surgeon General which is linked to an article on WHO that sticks to its recommendations to healthy people not to wear face masks.

But CDC officials are now considering a change to the current guidelines, recommending that all Americans cover their faces with masks, scarves or even non-medical homemade bandanas when in public, The Washington Post reported.

“If the CDC publishes such guidelines, I would follow them. I can tell you, after writing many CDC guidelines over the years, that these are done very carefully and based on the best evidence available, “the former CDC medical director told Fox News on Tuesday. , Dr. Robert Amler. “These guidelines, when published, are neither casual nor frivolous.”

“It is protective for the people around you – it will be, whether or not there is a shortage,” he added of the masks.

Although such guidelines have yet to be confirmed – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Tuesday that “the idea of ​​widespread use of face masks ‘community level is actively debated’ at the CDC – experts seem to have mixed views, some encouraging change while others expressing concern that it could give people a false sense of security and ultimately lead to less adherence to crucial social distancing guidelines.

“Homemade masks could theoretically offer some protection if materials and fit were optimized, but this is uncertain,” said Jeffrey Duchin, a health official in Seattle and King County, Washington, which is home to the first major epidemic of COVID-19 in the United States, told the Post. “It is also possible that wearing the mask increases the risk of infection if other recommendations (such as hand washing and removal) are less likely to be followed or if the mask is contaminated and affected.”

Others argue that there is little evidence that masks do much to prevent illness, but could be useful in stopping the spread of asymptomatic carriers, as the virus can be transmitted by respiratory droplets when a person infected coughs or sneezes. Even walking in an overcrowded area could increase the risk of contact with infectious droplets, experts say.

In advocating for the use of masks, some infectious disease experts also cited Asian countries as an example of how ubiquitous use can affect “crowd psychology”. In other words, if everyone is wearing a mask, there is less stigma attached to them and people may be less likely to think the wearer is sick, experts told The New York Times. (It should be noted that in East Asia – especially in countries like China, Taiwan and Japan, among others – surgical masks are worn not only by sick people in the hope of preventing the spread of the disease but also for reasons of air quality, as well as after natural disasters, 2014 report on the history of the use of surgical masks in Asia.)

That said, there is also a risk of contamination from the face cover itself, experts warned.

“If your hands are contaminated and you then touch the mask, you can contaminate the outside. You can then infect yourself by touching the outside of it, “and then touching your eyes, nose or face,” said Amler.

In addition, Amler and other medical experts have expressed concern about the general public using N95 respirators, an important personal protective equipment (PPE) that filters about 95% of the particles, including bacteria and viruses. These respirators require training to be used properly – training that most people in the non-medical fields do not have. Although the CDC may change its guidelines to recommend that the public cover their faces in public, the use of N95 would not be included in these tips.

Other health care professionals who spoke to Fox News cautioned against using surgical masks, citing current shortages, but were open to the use of bandanas or scarves.

“Keep the surgical masks for healthcare professionals. Even if you can buy them online, no. Health care workers and first responders need it more than average people, ” Summer Johnson McGee, the dean of the School of Health Sciences at New Haven University, told Fox News.

“If you have to go out for essential purchases, that’s the only reason someone should be outside their home at this point, keeping at least 6 feet away from others and using a bandana or a scarf to cover your nose and mouth. should provide adequate protection, “she added.

