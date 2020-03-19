The spread of COVID-19 is fueled by a “ stealth transmission ”

Case of new coronavirus According to a new study, the disease (COVID-19) that goes under the radar – without being detected or diagnosed – may have fueled the rapid spread of the disease.

Study found that people with COVID-19 who were not diagnosed, possibly because they didn’t feel very sick, were responsible for at least two-thirds of the documented cases of COVID -19 in China at the start of the epidemic. .

“The explosion of COVID-19 in China was largely caused by individuals with mild, limited or non-existent symptoms who were not detected,” said study co-author Jeffrey Shaman, Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, said in a statement.

“Undetected cases can expose a much larger part of the population [the] than what would happen otherwise. … These “stealth transmissions” will continue to represent a major challenge for containing this epidemic in the future, ”said Shaman.

For the study, published Monday March 16 in the journal Science, the researchers developed a computer model to simulate the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, in 375 cities in China, including Wuhan, where the epidemic began. For the model, they combined data on reported infections with information on people’s movements (obtained from cell phone data).

They estimated that before the Wuhan lockdown on January 23, about 86% of all COVID-19 infections in China went undetected. In other words, for each confirmed case of COVID-19, there were six undetected cases, according to The Washington Post. These undetected cases were responsible for the majority of the spread of the disease before the lockout, the researchers said.

The results have implications for the spread of COVID-19 to the rest of the world, as many countries are behind in testing for the disease. The results suggest that the number of cases worldwide could be five to 10 times higher than what has been reported, which means that the actual number of cases could be more than 1.5 million, according to Quartz.

“We know this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Shaman said at a press conference on Monday March 16, according to Quartz. “The question is which part of the iceberg is submerged. We can discuss the exact number, but if you are not in a place where you” are not proactively looking for people and tests, then the majority infections will not be detected “.”

After China implemented the Wuhan lockdown, authorities were able to detect the majority of cases, 65%, and reduce the spread of the disease.

The results suggest “a dramatic increase in the identification and isolation of currently undocumented infections would be necessary to fully control SARS-CoV-2,” concluded the authors.

