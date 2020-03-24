The State Department has repatriated more than 9,000 Americans in a coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus, the State Department has brought home more than 9,000 stranded Americans in 28 countries around the world, the department announced on Tuesday.

Teachers living in Wuhan, China – the city where the pandemic was first reported – to elderly Americans stranded in Brazil after a cruise, the State Department said he “had never undertaken an evacuation operation of such geographic scale, scale and complexity.”

“To date, we have repatriated more than 9,000 Americans from 28 countries,” the State Department said in a statement. “Our teams, working 24 hours a day in Washington and abroad, will bring thousands more in the coming days, from all regions of the world.”

The statement continued: “The ministry has never undertaken an evacuation operation of such geographic scale, scale and complexity. We are using all the tools at our disposal to overcome logistical and diplomatic challenges and to bring Americans home to hard-to-reach areas and cities hardest hit by the virus. “

The United States warned Americans against nonessential overseas travel during the pandemic, but thousands of Americans were trapped abroad as countries around the world closed their borders and took action. other measures to slow the spread of rapidly changing contagion.

Earlier this month, the State Department chartered nine flights in quick succession to bring more than 1,000 Americans to the country of North Africa after the country’s borders were closed.

“We will continue to take decisive action to educate and protect American citizens abroad, protect the homeland, advance the administration’s commitment to building global health security capacity for this epidemic and future outbreaks, and reduce the impact for overseas businesses and supply chains, “The State Department said.