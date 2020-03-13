The State Department summons the Chinese ambassador for a “blatant” disinformation campaign on the coronavirus

State Department summoned the Chinese ambassador on Friday after a spokesman for Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggested that the U.S. military may have brought a coronavirus to Wuhan – where the epidemic started last year.

A senior state official told Fox News that Assistant Secretary for East Asia and the Pacific, David Stilwell, called Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai regarding the disinformation campaign ” blatant and global “from China on the new coronavirus.

It is not known if other statements could have been discussed at the meeting. But this comes after Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian wrote on Twitter: “When did patient zero start in the United States? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? “

Zhao went on to suggest that he “could be [the] The US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. “

“Be transparent! Make your data public! The United States owes us an explanation, ”he wrote.

A few days earlier, the Chinese ambassador South Africa also downplayed his country’s role in the pandemic.

“Although the epidemic broke out for the first time in China, it did not necessarily mean that the virus originated in China, let alone ‘made in China'”, “he tweeted.

The remarks are part of a massive public relations campaign Chinese people to convince the world that the United States is responsible for the coronavirus epidemic, which has claimed the lives of around 5,000 people worldwide.

The Chinese government has already published a book in English – with translations into French, Spanish, Russian and Arabic – touting its management of the deadly disease.

“A battle against the epidemic: China fights COVID-19 in 2020“is a hodgepodge of glowing reports from state media on the achievements of President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party and the domination of the Chinese system in the fight against the crisis.

Barnini Chakraborty and Bradford Betz of Fox News contributed to this report.