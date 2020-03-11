The status quo at Capitol Hill, facing fears of coronaviruses, for now

Members of Congress Warn Voters wash one’s hands. Avoid the big ones congregations of people. Maybe even stay away from people in conversations.

And so Tuesday morning, more than 200 House Democrats and dozens of helpers rushed from chair to chair in a room in the basement of the Capitol for a briefing on the coronavirus of the attending physician of the US Capitol, the Dr. Brian Monahan and Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving.

New Rochelle, N.Y., is a containment area. University campuses are ghost towns. Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) unplugged the main nighttime events.

Critics of Beltway often denounce that things are “as usual” at Capitol Hill. But with the threat of the coronavirus, things are really “Business as usual” now. The status quo means many meetings and visits to Congress. The Capitol has thrilled tourists over the past few days. In fact, several legislators and at least one senior official have pointed out to Fox that they do not remember the Capitol complex teeming with so many people.

Hearings and markup sessions for legislation continue. Groups of lawmakers perch atop the stands. A Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the appointment of “Matthew P. Donovan of Virginia, to the position of Under-Secretary of Personnel and Preparedness” at the Pentagon. A meeting of the House Agriculture Committee on “H. Res. 742, Recognizing the continued success of the Food for Peace law. “

Voting continues on the House and Senate floors, cloistering hundreds of legislators in the same space at the same time.

The five major American sports leagues have closed locker rooms and clubs to journalists due to fears of the coronavirus. I mean, you can’t have toxic scribes that spread germs James Lebron or David Pastrnak with the NBA and NHL playoffs just around the corner. But on Tuesday afternoon, a handful of journalists, photographers and cameramen got stuck, shoulder to shoulder, in the Ohio clock corridor, right next to the Senate. President Trump came to the Capitol for lunch with Senate Republicans in the Mike Mansfield room.

Later in the day, journalists and assistants sneaked around lawmakers in the President’s Hall near the House and in the Senate metro station. Pressed to possibly modify the Congress calendar, the President of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), declared to the democrats concerned: “We are the captains of the ship. We are the last to leave. “

But Pelosi’s rallying cry did not prevent the concerns of some legislators and assistants. Some individual Congress offices decide to close. The Ted Lieu (D-CA) representative’s office on the 4th floor of the Cannon House office building posted a poster on the door indicating that it was “not open to visitors or guests at this time”.

Some House Chiefs of Staff debated whether or not to implement telework protocols next week during the Congress recess. Some offices indicated that they were reluctant to do so unless the President gave them direct instructions. Some offices have not yet implemented their telework scenarios. Several lawmakers told Fox they were baffled that Congress does not have a ready-to-operate automatic telework system nearly two decades after September 11.

“It should have been taken care of years ago. Years… To… Come on… ”, an assistant got angry, stating each syllable.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ignored the question of whether the Senate should be concerned with meeting a number of older senators.

“If we have anything to add on this, I’ll let you know,” said McConnell, quickly turning to a question on appointments.

Senate Credit Committee Chair Richard Shelby (R-AL) is 85 years old. Shelby noted that many medical professionals have warned seniors about long air travel. Shelby says he will always fly back and forth in Alabama. But lawmakers have already canceled many official Congress trips abroad scheduled for the next Congress break. Shelby said he was to meet with the cabinet of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London and NATO officials in Brussels. But not right now.

“I don’t expect us to suspend work early or extend the holidays,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). “The Congress is the heart and soul of our democracy.”

Several sources tell Fox that lawmakers are very concerned about sending a shock across the country if Congress changes its operations.

“It would further depress the market,” said an assistant who asked not to be identified.

Some lawmakers are concerned about the optics. You can’t see them rushing to protect themselves and those who work on Capitol Hill. But much of what Congress seems to be doing on a daily basis seems to go against the general health advice given by health professionals right now.

One lawmaker has said that members have a “moral obligation” to protect themselves and the public. Legislators have said it can range from self-quarantine to office closings or travel restrictions.

“There is a health problem for us who fly back and forth,” said representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who represents a region hard hit by the coronavirus. “I understand that there are a lot of real considerations about how Congress works and sends us all home.”

Jayapal wonders if it is not too late for Congress to act.

“The difficulty with mitigation is that you have to go into mitigation about four weeks before you have to mitigate it,” said Jayapal.

Jayapal disputed claims that congressional leaders were “asleep at the switch” when it came to attacking coronaviruses on Capitol Hill.

“Believe me, everyone is awake,” said the Washington Democrat. But Jayapal says that Congress must consider alternatives for lawmakers to conduct their business.

Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) announced Tuesday evening that he and his wife were quarantined after being exposed to someone tested positive for coronavirus during dinner. Beyer says its offices will be closed during the period.

Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) interacted with a person from CPAC who then developed a coronavirus. Gohmert says a CDC doctor told him he was fine. Monday evening, Gohmert paraded a massive group of students across the Capitol during an evening visit.

Despite surges of people visiting the Capitol this week, a number of Congressional offices tell Fox that certain groups have canceled meetings or “air flights” to Washington to visit lawmakers.

There is also a conversation on common ground.

Could the Congress stay in session, carry out its work, but slow down some hearings? Limit public visits? Rationing meetings? Do you just need the essential staff to come to the office?

“Telework East continuity of government, “said representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA). “We are going to do people’s business. But we want to limit exposure so that we can Continue to do business. Promote telework. Many employees can do their jobs far from here. They don’t have to be here every day. “

Connolly points out that leaders could have led the Coronavirus Democratic Caucus online or by conference call. The House Democratic Caucus generally has at least one conference call, if not more, during a recess period.

We regularly hear the term “flatten the curve” from the medical community when it comes to coronavirus. The concept is to expand the demand for coronavirus treatment. In other words, remove the coronavirus so that there are, say, 100 cases in two months rather than 100 cases in one month. This improves treatment options.

Connolly suggests that Congress could also “flatten the curve”. For example, the House proceeded to two recorded votes on Tuesday afternoon. A vote was taken on all of the Congress modernization proposals. The other to simply approve the “Journal of Proceedings” of the day. The House frequently abandoned the “Journal” roll-call vote – leading it to be a “voice” vote. This is where lawmakers simply shout “yes” or “no”.

“This is not an essential vote,” said Connolly of the Journal.

Connolly says the House should only vote on crucial things at the moment. And, when there is a floor vote, why not extend it beyond the usual 15 or 20 minutes? How about an hour? In this way, rather than filtering the 430 current members of the House at the same time, lengthen the vote so that only 40 or 50 members are in the House at a time?

“It would limit potential exposure,” said Connolly.

But none of this is on the cards now.

Things can be confusing at Capitol Hill. In the meantime, some assistants are concerned about the struggle with a new laptop for telework. They must print a sign for their office door, warning visitors not to shake hands with anyone inside.