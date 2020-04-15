The Supreme Court of New Mexico blocks the plan for the postal primary; state GOP claims victory

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

The State Supreme Court New Mexico Tuesday night rejected proposal to convert state plan on June 2 primary election in a mail-in poll.

The decision follows a hearing of more than two and a half hours which was held by video due to coronavirus precautions, reported the Albuquerque Journal.

More than two dozen state officials offered the post plan, citing concerns for public health, the newspaper reported.

But the court issued a unanimous decision against the plan just before 6 p.m. local time, ruling that state law prohibits them from ordering an election by mail.

Instead, the judges ordered county clerks or the secretary of state to send postal ballots to all registered voters and encourage them to use those ballots, rather than going to the polls, wrote the Santa Fe Reporter.

“The requested relief is expressly prohibited by New Mexico law … which states that a postal ballot must not be delivered by the county clerk to anyone other than the applicant for the ballot,” a said chief judge Judith Nakamura, the reporter said. “That said, nothing prevents the secretary of state or the county clerk from mailing a request for a postal vote. In the circumstances of this pandemic, it is indisputable that voting in person poses a significant health risk to the State of New Mexico and that postal voting is therefore the preferred method. “

The mail-in plan had been proposed by 27 of the 33 elected county clerks and secretary of state, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, the journalist wrote.

Republicans saw the court decision as a victory, the report said.

“The court’s refusal to rewrite New Mexico’s electoral law – to allow unsolicited live ballots in a postal ballot (VBM) election – shows good respect for the importance of election integrity, even in the face of the challenges posed by COVID-19, “said the GOP in a statement.

Carter Harrison, a Republican state lawyer, assured the court that other options were available in addition to a postal election, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

For example, county clerks could seek court approval to drastically reduce polling stations in person while launching an information campaign to encourage absentee voting, he said.

Toulouse Oliver has declared that it will comply with the court decision.

“Although the court does not agree today with the proposal put forward by my office and the county clerks for a mail-in primary election to protect both the health and the rights of New Mexico voters, voters will always have everything they need to make their voices heard on June 2, “she wrote. “My office will comply with the court order and send mail-in ballot requests to all voters registered in a major political party. This is why it is important that eligible voters register to vote or update register before May 5. “

Ballots must be sent to foreign and military voters by Saturday, with election workers hired before April 21, the report said. Advance polling at stations in person is expected to begin on May 15.