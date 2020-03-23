The Syrians rush to get supplies; Iran reports 127 more virus deaths

Syrians rushed to stock up on food and fuel on Monday, fearing authorities may resort to even tougher measures after reporting the first coronavirus infection in the country, where the health system has been decimated by almost a decade of civil war.

Meanwhile, I ran reported another 127 coronavirus deaths, bringing its number to 1,812 among 23,049 confirmed cases. Iran is facing the worst epidemic in the Middle East and has faced many criticisms for not having imposed stricter quarantine measures from the start.

He also suffers from harsh U.S. sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. State television released the latest figures on Monday.

The arrival of the global pandemic in Syria as well as in the Gaza Strip has raised fears that it is raging in some of the most vulnerable areas of the Middle East. War-torn Libya and Yemen, which have yet to report any cases, are also a source of concern.

Lines formed outside grocery stores, banks and gas stations in the Syrian capital, Damascus, as people prepared for larger closings. The government has already closed restaurants, cafes and other businesses and cut public transportation.

The city’s famous Hamidiyeh souk, a network of covered markets across the old city, was deserted after the government ordered all stores to be closed on Sunday.

Authorities said border crossings with Lebanon and Jordan will close at noon. Damascus International Airport was closed to commercial traffic after the arrival of a final commercial flight from Moscow. Syrian state newspapers published their latest print edition before moving entirely to online news.

Middle Eastern countries have stepped up restrictions on daily life in an effort to contain the global pandemic.

The United Arab Emirates, which is home to the busiest international airport in the world, announced Monday morning that it will suspend all passenger and transit flights for two weeks. Dubai Airport is a vital hub connecting Western countries to Asian countries and Australia, and the suspension of transit flights affects travelers from around the world.

Most people have only mild symptoms of COVID-19 caused by the virus and recover within a few weeks. But it is very contagious and causes serious illnesses in some patients, especially the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. People can transmit and transmit the virus without showing symptoms.

More than 331,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 14,400 have died. Nearly 100,000 people have recovered.

Syria has close ties to Iran, a key government ally in the civil war, and Shia pilgrims frequently travel between the two countries to visit religious sites. The Syrian Ministry of Health reported on Sunday the first case of coronavirus in government-controlled areas – a 20-year-old woman who is said to have arrived from another country, without giving further details.

The Syrian health system has been ravaged by almost a decade of war that has displaced millions of people and created endemic poverty. Hospitals and clinics across the country have been destroyed or damaged.

An indefinite curfew has already entered into force in parts of northern and eastern Syria, which are controlled by a civilian administration led by the Kurds. It was not immediately known how this would affect hundreds of American soldiers stationed in the area.

Gaza, where two people tested positive on their return from Pakistan, has been subject to an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since the militant Islamic group Hamas took power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

According to Abdelnasser Soboh, director of the Gaza office of the World Health Organization, the coastal territory is home to more than 2 million people, but there are only around sixty respirators, and all but 15 are already in use.

There are similar concerns about a disaster if the virus breaks out in Libya or Yemen, both of which are mired in civil war.

Afghanistan reported its first death on Sunday, a man in his 40s. The war-torn country has reported 34 confirmed cases.

In Pakistan, which has reported more than 800 infections and four deaths, authorities have asked people to self-quarantine for two weeks. The government has said it hopes it won’t have to order a mandatory lockdown.

Many people seem to ignore the advice and devote themselves to daily life in face masks that offer little or no protection. Others have resorted to panic buying, fearing that a curfew may soon be imposed.

Almost all of the cases in Pakistan have been linked to a trip to Iran. Authorities have quarantined more than 2,500 people who have returned from Iran, mostly pilgrims, and are testing them for the virus.