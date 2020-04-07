The syrup is flowing, but it is not a comfort for the sugar shacks of Quebec who are trying to weather the storm COVID-19

For six consecutive years, L’Érablière Hillside, a popular sugar shack in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships, had seen its business grow steadily.

Last year, it served 6,000 meals over the eight weekends it was open.

To accommodate more guests, owner James Bond recently renovated the dining room and added 40 more seats.

It seemed like a good investment. In mid-March, two seasonal weekends, bookings were up 30%.

Then, on March 15, the government closed the province’s sugar shacks, as well as all other non-essential activities, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The impact was immediate.

“For us, it’s a gross loss of $ 250,000 in revenue,” said Bond.

Big financial blow

Bond operates a medium-sized sugar cane operation with approximately 12,000 taps – enough to service their sugar shack customers and send maple syrup to Citadelle, Quebec’s largest maple syrup producer cooperative.

Bond has kept five employees to continue producing maple syrup, but now has a line of credit to cover its operations.

The sugar shack represents around 40% of Bond’s overall activity. He also grows corn, soybeans and apples.

“The sugar shack was able to pay the farm expenses for March, April, May and June. This income stream has therefore disappeared this year,” he said.

Although James Bond had to close his sugar shack operation on March 15, he kept staff to help produce syrup. (Facebook / L’Érablière Hillside)

There are approximately 220 sugar shacks in Quebec that have a license to operate as a restaurant-style business.

Of these, 70 are members of the Quebec Federation of Maple Syrup. They wear two hats, operate a sugar shack business and produce syrup from their own trees, said federation executive director Simon Trépanier.

“For them, it is very, very difficult,” he said.

Not only did these companies have to lay off staff, but huge amounts of food had to be given away, thrown away or returned to suppliers.

Unlike a restaurant, which is usually open year-round and could turn into takeout for the next few months, the sugar shacks only work for six to eight weeks a year.

“It is essentially the whole year of income that disappears,” explained Trépanier.

This month, the federation sent a survey to these producers to assess the impact of the closure on their business. The impact varies, as many small producers have owned the land for generations.

However, Trépanier said most of its members are too busy to complete the survey at this time. The production of maple syrup is in full swing and many are taking advantage of the good weather to harvest as much sap as possible.

“Obviously, the trees do not know that COVID-19 is present,” said Trepanier.

Unstable export market

The biggest challenge for producers in the federation will be the market, said Trepanier.

Sales are currently strong, but approximately 60% of the maple syrup produced in Quebec is exported to the United States.

Simon Trépanier, executive director of the Quebec Federation of Maple Syrup, said that 60% of the province’s maple syrup is exported to the United States. (Quebec maple syrup producers)

With record layoffs south of the border, consumers on a tight budget can think twice before buying maple syrup, which happened during the 2008 financial crisis.

“The US economy was very bad and sales of maple syrup have gone down,” he said.

So far, trucks loaded with maple syrup are being shipped across the border, but with ever-changing decisions on what is considered essential, there is no guarantee that this will continue.

If sales start to drop, Trépanier stated that the syrup should be stored in the strategic global maple syrup reserve, located in Laurierville, Quebec.

The reserve holds about 80 to 85 percent of a normal harvest and provides markets with a regular supply, regardless of the crop in a given year.

“This year, if sales slow due to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, we will store a lot of syrup,” said Trepanier.

He said he could ask the province for help if sales dropped significantly this fall.

Industry reshuffle then?

Although Quebec produces about 91% of Canada’s maple syrup supply, the COVID-19 crisis could give other players a chance to make breakthroughs, said Jordan LeBel, professor of food marketing at the John Molson School of Business, Concordia.

Competitors from Quebec to New Brunswick, Ontario and Vermont are getting better organized.

In Vermont in particular, a lot of capital is invested to modernize equipment and develop new products and flavors to appeal to new consumers, said LeBel.

Jordan LeBel, professor of food marketing at Concordia University, said that the crisis could allow competitors from the United States and other parts of Canada to break into the maple syrup industry. (Concordia University)

LeBel thinks the United States has also done a better job of educating people that maple syrup isn’t just for pancakes on Sunday mornings.

“You can put it on other things. You can cook with it. You can make salad dressings with it,” he said.

Comparatively speaking, Quebec is a bit in the rut, explained Lebel.

Most of the maple syrup is still sold in metal cans. Although some large producers have attempted to diversify and diversify, LeBel describes their efforts as piecemeal and sporadic.

He wouldn’t be surprised to see sophisticated investors come in and try to buy some of the smaller producers who have been slower to diversify and who may find it harder to stay afloat.

“I think what we’re looking at is a bit of an industry reshuffle in the future after the short-term financial problems end,” said LeBel.

Uncertain future

Back at L’Érablière Hillside, Bond says he’s trying to find creative solutions with his bank. So far, this has delayed his interest and principal payments for a few months, but eventually he will have to make payments.

In the absence of cash sales from the sugar shack, Bond says he depends on the money he gets from the cooperative, which comes in three installments.

But the first installment will not arrive until August, and it’s far away when there are bills to pay, fuel to buy and a payroll to keep, Bond said.

“It’s painful. It creates a lot of stress.”