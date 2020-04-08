The Tokyo Olympic flame has taken off; next stop uncertain

TOKYO (AP) – The Tokyo Olympic flame has been removed from the public in Japan. And we don’t know when it will reappear or where – or under what conditions.

The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 26. After the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay until next year, the flame was exposed in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. It was to remain on display until the end of April.

It was withdrawn after several days when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe released a state of emergency on Tuesday to fight the coronavirus, which means limiting crowds.

“Tokyo 2020 will now keep the flame in an undisclosed location to prevent people from gathering,” said Tokyo organizers in an Associated Press statement.

The organizers of Tokyo should keep the flame short-term. In the long term, the flame should be used by the International Olympic Committee as a promotional tool and as a symbol of the fight against the pandemic.

“The idea will be to keep this flame burning and show it to the world,” said Michael Payne, the former IOC marketing director, “said the Associated Press in a recent interview.

The flame is expected to reappear next year in Japan for the torch relay. But Payne, who no longer works for the IOC, hinted that this could have a broader purpose.

“The burning Olympic flame will provide very powerful inspiration, bright light as the world goes through these difficult times,” he said.

Before the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, the Chinese organizers and the IOC organized an international torch relay which visited twenty countries.

The world tour was met with violent protests against China’s human rights record in Tibet and elsewhere. The flame was targeted at several stops, including London, Paris and San Francisco. This forced the organizers to redirect the relay to demonstrators and separate supporters.

The chaos of the time was described as a “crisis” for the IOC by the then president, Jacques Rogge. The IOC subsequently canceled any future plans for a world flame exhibition.

Any plans next year to blow up a world tour, or even a tour in Japan, will depend on the evolution of the virus. The same goes for hosting the Olympic Games in the midst of a large crowd in just under 16 months.