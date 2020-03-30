The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed from July 23 to August. 8 in 2021

TOKYO (AP) – The Tokyo Olympic Games will open next year in the same time slot as planned for this year’s games.

Tokyo organizers said on Monday that the opening ceremony would take place on July 23, 2021 – almost exactly a year after the games started this year.

“The Games calendar is essential to prepare for the Games,” said Tokyo Organizing Committee chairman Yoshiro Mori. “This will only accelerate our progress.”

Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s games were scheduled to open on July 24 and end on August 9. But the almost exact delay of one year will see the closing ceremony rescheduled on August 8.

There was talk of changing the Olympics in the spring, a move that would coincide with the blooming of Japan’s famous cherry blossoms. But it would also conflict with European football and the North American sports leagues.

Mori said the Spring Olympics had been considered, but holding the games later gives more space to complete the many qualifying events that have been postponed by the virus epidemic.

“We wanted to have more room for the athletes to qualify,” said Mori.

After resisting for weeks, local organizers and the IOC postponed the Tokyo Games last week under pressure from athletes, national Olympic bodies and sports federations. This is the first postponement in Olympic history, although there have been several wartime cancellations.

The Paralympic Games have been postponed to August 24-Sept. 5.

The new Olympic dates would conflict with the planned world swimming and athletics championships, but these events should also be postponed.

“The IOC has had close discussions with the international federations concerned,” said the CEO of the organizing committee, Toshiro Muto. “I believe the IFs have accepted the games taking place this summer.”

Muto said the decision was made on Monday and the IOC said it was supported by all international sports federations and was based on three main considerations: protecting the health of athletes, protecting the interests of athletes and Olympic sport, and international sports. calendar.

“These new dates give health authorities and all those involved in the organization of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the IOC. “The new dates … also have the added advantage that any disruption the postponement will cause on the international sporting calendar can be minimized, in the interest of the athletes and the IFs.”

Mori and Muto said the cost of rescheduling the Olympics would be “huge” – local reports estimate billions of dollars – most of the expenses being borne by Japanese taxpayers.

Muto has promised transparency in the calculation of costs and test times to decide on their distribution.

“Since it (the Olympics) was scheduled for this summer, all venues had given up hosting other events during this period, so how do we approach this?” Asked Muto. “In addition, guarantees will be required when booking new dates, and it is possible that this may result in rent payments. So there will be costs and we will have to consider them one by one. I think it will be the most difficult process. “

Katsuhiro Miyamoto, professor emeritus of sports economics at the University of Kansai, estimates the costs at $ 4 billion. This would cover the cost of stadium maintenance, redevelopment, rental payments, penalties and other expenses.

Japan officially spends $ 12.6 billion on hosting the Olympics. However, a Japanese government audit office says the costs are twice as high. All expenses are public money, with the exception of $ 5.6 billion from an operating budget funded by private funds.

The International Olympic Committee based in Switzerland pays $ 1.3 billion, according to the documents of the organizing committee. The IOC contribution is allocated to the operating budget.

IOC President Thomas Bach has repeatedly called the best-prepared Tokyo Olympics in history. However, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso also called them “cursed”. Aso participated in shooting at the 1976 Olympics and was born in 1940.

The Olympic Games scheduled for 1940 in Tokyo were canceled due to the Second World War.

As the Olympic Games approached, IOC member Tsunekazu Takeda, who also headed the Japanese Olympic Committee, was also forced to resign last year amid a corruption scandal.