The United States was better prepared for the pandemic than any other country, says Johns Hopkins study

The United States has been ranked as the best prepared country in the world to respond to a pandemic in late 2019 by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (JHU) – an assessment that appears to contradict Democrats’ claims that the Trump administration has made the country vulnerable to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

the Global health security index was “developed with the advice of an international panel of experts from 13 countries, with research from the Economist Intelligence Unit” The Washington Post reported last year. “Over 100 researchers have spent a year collecting and validating publicly available data.”

At the same time, the document noted that the US score was still not perfect and that “the factors that lower the American score include the risks of social unrest and terrorism and the low public confidence in the government”.

President Trump’s campaign has argued in recent days, this misinformation may be one of the main causes of this lack of confidence. For example, the Trump team has pointed out presidential candidate Joe Biden’s claims that “no National Security Council staff member was responsible” for preparing for a pandemic, based on a report. that in May 2018, the then national security adviser, John Bolton, had eliminated. the Office of Global Health Security and Bio-Defense of the NSC as part of a reorganization effort.

Rear Admiral R. Timothy Ziemer was reportedly ousted as a senior director, and no replacement has been appointed. But, FactCheck.org has determined that the matter amounted to a reorganization and that “certain members of the team [of the NSC pandemic office] have been transferred to other groups, and others have taken over some of the [the top official’s] functions. “

The White House says the NSC remains involved in the response to the coronavirus pandemic. A senior administration official said earlier this month that the global health security directorate of the NSC was absorbed into another division where similar responsibilities still exist, but under different titles. The work of coordinating policies and implementing decisions made by Trump’s coronavirus task force remains with the NSC.

Separately, the Biden team has repeatedly claimed that the president called the coronavirus “hoax.” This claim has been refuted by many fact checkers, including the Post, which revealed that Trump was making clear reference to Democrats’ efforts to blame him for the pandemic, not the virus itself.

In addition, many Democrats, including Biden, have falsely claimed that the president cut the budget for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Associated Press noted that these allegations “distort” the facts.

Trump’s budgets have proposed cuts to public health, only to be overturned by Congress, where there is strong bipartisan support for agencies such as the CDC and the NIH. Instead, funding has increased. Indeed, the money that government disease detectives first used to fight the latest epidemic was a Congressional fund created for health emergencies.

Some public health experts say that a bigger concern than the White House budgets is the constant erosion of a CDC grant program for preparing for public health emergencies at local and national levels – the front lines of detection and control of new diseases. But the drop was triggered by a Congressional budget measure prior to Trump.

“The CDC’s response has been excellent, as it has been in the past,” said John Auerbach, president of the Non-American Health Trust in America, which works with government at all levels to improve the country’s response to high-risk health crises. Some Democrats have accused Trump of decimating the country’s public health leadership, but Auerbach said the CDC’s top scientific ranks have remained stable over the past three years.

Nonetheless, misleading reports of the Trump campaign’s pandemic response efforts have continued to spread. A Reuters recent report The fact that the United States recently terminated a CDC position in China has been widely cited by Democrats and journalists as evidence of lack of preparation and served as the basis for a journalist’s question during the meeting. a recent briefing on the coronavirus at the White House.

But, the article itself made it clear that experts did not believe that this decision had anything to do with the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

“A disease expert told Reuters that he is skeptical that the US resident adviser could have obtained earlier or better information from the Trump administration, given the Chinese government’s suppression of the information” , noted the newspaper.

“In the end, given the circumstances in China, it probably wouldn’t have made much difference,” former CDC epidemiologist and Emory University professor Scott McNabb told Reuters.

“The problem was how the Chinese managed it,” said McNabb. “What should have changed is that the Chinese should have recognized it earlier and did not do it.”

Be that as it may, some lawmakers are pushing for more action with an abundance of caution. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., And Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, introduced a bill that would require future governments to have experts still in place to prepare for new pandemics.

“Two years ago, the administration dismantled the device that had been put in place five years ago in the face of the Ebola crisis,” said Connolly. “I think, in retrospect, it was a reckless decision. This bill would restore that and institutionalize it. “

Connolly said the bill was not intended to criticize the Trump administration. He said it was a recognition that Trump had to name a coronavirus responder just like Obama had to name one for Ebola in 2014. “We can’t go from pandemic to pandemic,” said Connolly. .

On March 4, the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee adopted the measure, co-sponsored by 37 Democrats and five Republicans.

