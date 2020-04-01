“The View” co-host presses Bernie Sanders on “Medicare-for-all” wait times in the context of a coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

“View” guest co-host Sara Haines challenged Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Wednesday, asking him what potential wait times his Medicare-for-all program would create Coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders had presented his plan as a way to maintain health insurance coverage for people who had lost their jobs during the current crisis. He added that the United States faced a shortage of supplies despite relatively high per capita spending on health care.

“It doesn’t sound like a strong public health system like we should have,” said Sanders.

“Just to put that off a bit,” replied Haines. “[People in] Countries with universal health care regularly have to wait longer and sometimes die before receiving many medical treatments. “She added that the coronavirus was not something that people” could expect from health care. “

Sanders said he did not accept the basic premise of Haines’ argument.

“In very many cases, other countries, for normal procedures, receive health care much faster than we do in this country,” he said.

“We have areas in America right now, in rural areas for example, where you don’t have the kind of doctors you should, where hospitals are closed,” said Sanders. “We pay much more for prescription drugs than others in any other country – in some cases, ten times more because we don’t negotiate the prices of prescription drugs.”

“So I don’t accept the basic premise of your argument,” added Sanders. “I think the truth is that in Canada and in other countries of the world, their health care systems are much more popular than our system because the function of our system, to be honest, is to make billions dollars in profits for insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies, not to provide quality care to all. “

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Sanders about criticism that he was politicizing the pandemic by using it to push his far-reaching health care reform.

“Should we put politics aside and all come together? Of course we should,” said Sanders. “And when we all come together, it seems to me that we have to do several things. One of them is to ensure health care for everyone right now.”

“The nonsense that you can be diagnosed with coronavirus and you go to the hospital, and you spend thousands of dollars on treatment, and maybe, God willing, you get out alive, but you have a huge bill out there. He added that hundreds of thousands of people went bankrupt every year due to medical bills. Especially during the coronavirus crisis, said Sanders, people shouldn’t have to worry about the cost health care.

“They shouldn’t have to worry if they can afford prescription drugs or not. They shouldn’t have to worry if the pharmaceutical industry is going to make billions of dollars by creating a vaccine that will be unaffordable for ordinary people. It must be free. to all, “he said.