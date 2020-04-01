The wave of daily pandemic data can be overwhelming. Here’s how to make sense of it

New cases, cumulative cases, number of deaths, test rate.

Every day, Canadians are bombarded with new figures on the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. Maps and charts show a variety of statistics, but some of them lack context.

Here is an introduction to help you understand the numbers.

Daily case numbers are a window into the past

Every day, countries and regions report new cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed by tests. News agencies report them in real time, adding them to a current count.

What is important to understand is that these daily figures are a window to the past.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can take anywhere from a few days to two weeks to appear, according to Greta Bauer, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Western University in London, Ontario.

Then it may take a few more days for the symptoms to become severe enough for a person to see a doctor and get tested.

And then there’s the wait for the lab results to come back.

“I am on day 11 waiting for my own test results,” said Bauer Friday.

This means that we will have a better idea in a few weeks of the number of people infected today.

“We call it the iceberg of disease in epidemiology,” she said. “We are looking in a rear view mirror.”

The number of cases is higher

Since the number of cases confirmed daily is a window into the past, the number of actual cases today is likely to be much higher.

Compared to countries like Singapore and South Korea, Canada does not test as many of its people. To date, testing in this country is generally reserved for patients who have recently traveled abroad or for patients with severe symptoms.

Without surprise, Until very recently, most of the confirmed cases in Canada were related to travel.

“This is not a conclusion; it is a self-fulfilling prophecy,” said Bauer.

The video below from popular nonprofit education site Khan Academy explains how to predict the actual number of cases based on confirmed confirmed cases.

There are also infected people who have no symptoms but can still clear the virus, called asymptomatic spreaders. In Canada, they are not reflected in the daily accounts.

There is no universal definition of a confirmed case

So what makes a COVID-19 case official and part of the daily count? It depends on the country or region.

Some places define a confirmed case as one where a person has been tested and the results have been validated in the laboratory. Other jurisdictions consider a confirmed case if the patient has all of the major symptoms.

Sometimes the definition of a confirmed case may change. Last week, Quebec changed the way it counts new cases. Previously, a positive test in a hospital laboratory had to be validated at the Quebec Public Health Laboratory. The second step has been eliminated, eliminating a backlog of pending results. This has resulted in a big jump in new confirmed cases.

Alberta recently expanded its own screening criteria to include people with mild symptoms, said Stephanie Smith, director of infection control at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

“It could change the numbers but will not affect what we do in terms of flattening the curve,” she said.

Exponential growth is hard to understand

In Canada, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have doubled approximately every three days.

As of Friday, there were 1,087 confirmed cases in Canada. Monday was 2091. Seen on a map, it looks like a curve going up to the sky.

But compared to some other countries, Canada’s overall numbers may seem low, which can give a false sense of security. The rate of increase is about the same in most countries which still experience a steady increase in the number of new cases.

“If a country has twice as many cases as we do, it just means that we are three days behind,” said Bauer.

Some news outlets are trying to solve this graphing problem by putting the case numbers on a logarithmic scale instead of a linear a. This means that the numbers do not increase in regular intervals, such as 100, 200, 300, but in multiples of 10, such as 10, 100, 1000, etc.

This makes countries more comparable because the curves on a graph become slopes. And the slope will tell us if we control the infections.

“We are still on the same exponential growth as the United States or the United Kingdom,” said Bauer. “There is no evidence that we slowed it down or that we identified most of the cases.”

The slope helps us to predict future problems, she said.

“If the slope remains steep, it will mean more hospitalizations,” she said. “And that’s when we’ll see the death toll rise, when the hospitals are overwhelmed.”

The graph below shows the number of cumulative deaths due to COVID-19 by country on a logarithmic scale. The lines that curve are countries that have mastered the disease.

Problems with dashboards

Never in human history has there been so much data shared globally as a public health crisis unfolds. This is really the first data-driven pandemic. And with a wealth of data comes a wealth of data visualizations.

Dashboards or websites with a multitude of maps and graphics are particularly popular. But just because the numbers are converted into images doesn’t mean they are accurately represented.

Take the dashboard from Johns Hopkins University, one of the first, most reliable COVID-19 trackers. Its centerpiece is a world map showing cases by region. It has been widely shared to illustrate the gravity of the situation in the United States.

What it doesn’t say is that in the United States, cases are reported by county or city, while most other countries report a single number or, in some cases, provide a breakdown by state or province, as Canada does.

A screenshot of the COVID-19 dashboard from Johns Hopkins University.

This gives the impression that COVID-19 is much more common in the United States than in other countries.

Alberto Cairo, director of the Center for Visualization, Data Communication and Information Design at the University of Miami and author of How are the graphicssaid it would be more accurate to show the United States as a large global bubble “which divides by city or county when you zoom in on the United States”

Even the size of the bubbles illustrating the severity of the spread can be misleading, said Cairo. For example, New York and Italy have circles of similar size, although Italy has almost four times more confirmed cases than New York.

A composite screenshot of the COVID-19 dashboard from Johns Hopkins University on March 25 shows figures for New York and Italy.

Mild cases are not that mild

It is widely reported that in 80% of cases, people with COVID-19 have “mild” symptoms. According to Bauer, this masks the reality of the disease.

“Mild cases can include pneumonia, but when people think lightly, they think it’s like having a cold,” she said. “But it just means they don’t have to be hospitalized. It doesn’t mean they can breathe normally.”

Recovery numbers are problematic

Some online media and trackers report the number of cases where patients have recovered. But recoveries are even more difficult to define than confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Does this mean that the patient has no more symptoms? Or that their last laboratory test came back negative? Or did they get out of the hospital? There is no universal definition.

Here’s how some provinces define a recovery, according to public health organizations polled by CBC News:

Ontario: two consecutive negative tests performed at the Ontario Public Health laboratory at least 24 hours apart.

two consecutive negative tests performed at the Ontario Public Health laboratory at least 24 hours apart. Quebec: absence of acute symptoms for 24 hours, fever for 48 hours and at least 14 days since the onset of the acute illness.

absence of acute symptoms for 24 hours, fever for 48 hours and at least 14 days since the onset of the acute illness. Alberta: two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, hospital discharge or 14 days since the last experience with symptoms.

And that does not include people with symptoms who self-isolate for two weeks at home. In all likelihood, they are not followed at all.

Don’t focus on the case fatality rate

In various corners of the Internet, people are discussing the number of people who have died from the disease among all those infected. This is called the case fatality rate. It is believed that if and when more in-depth tests are carried out, the number of people infected will increase and the death rate will decrease.

Bauer discourages this kind of thinking.

“Some people think it could be as low as 1% here, not 3.4% in Hubei, [China], Or almost 10% in Italy, “said Bauer.

However, she said, it will not change the most important fact: “The number of dead will be the same.”

As Smith pointed out, about 0.1% of people who get the flu die.

“Even if the death rate linked to COVID-19 is 1%, it is still 10 times more deadly than the flu.”