The White House and Senate negotiations continue on a massive stimulus of $ 1T in the context of the coronavirus crisis

Trump administration officials meet with lawmakers at Capitol Hill on Saturday as they continue negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats on the massive stimulus package, $ 1 trillion and up in the middle of the coronavirus trigger.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Who had planned to work over the weekend to solidify a plan, had hoped for a deal on Friday night, but lawmakers were unable to reach an agreement and talks are still ongoing. In progress.

McConnell said he has received instructions from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the White House that a measure should be passed on Monday, paving the way for a procedural vote on the bill, which is expected to take place on Sunday.

The White House and lawmakers hope to use Saturday to draft a final piece of legislation that could be considered in a vote later this weekend.

The bill, obtained by Fox News, provides for payments of up to $ 1,200 per person. They would gradually be lowered to adjusted gross income thresholds of $ 75,000 for individuals and $ 150,000 per couple. In addition, there would be payments of $ 500 for each child.

The amount, however, should then be reduced by $ 5 for every $ 100 of a taxpayer’s income above the statutory limit. The amount is reduced to zero for single taxpayers whose income exceeds $ 99,000 and $ 198,000 for joint tax filers.

The law also provided $ 300 billion for small businesses to keep employees on leave and laid off on the payroll and $ 208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries.

Some Republicans objected to some of the measures outlined in the bill, and most Democrats, including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, sounded the alarm that the measure did not go far enough in protecting American families and was too socially focused.

“We are starting to examine Senator McConnell’s proposal and, at first reading, it is not at all pro-worker and rather places companies well before workers,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Schumer, in a joint declaration.

Democratic leaders, however, said their priority was “to ensure that all workers are protected from the loss of a paycheck or that no family is in financial ruin because of this pandemic”.

Trump on Wednesday signed the second coronavirus relief from the bill which provides for paid sick leave, unemployment assistance and free testing for Americans.

Legislation provides 14 days of paid sick leave for workers affected by the coronavirus, provides free testing to everyone, including the uninsured, and expands food aid and increases state unemployment.

The House and the Senate have already adopted a $ 8.3 billion bipartisan package to support the health care system to prepare for the influx of sick Americans. The second response bill, which was passed on Wednesday, aims to provide relief to workers who have lost their jobs and their families at home for illnesses, quarantines, or caring for children whose schools have closed.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mnuchin announced Friday that, under the president’s leadership, he had postponed the filing date for tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

As of Friday morning, the United States had more than 19,624 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 50 states, including Washington, D.C. To date, the United States has recorded 260 deaths related to COVID-19.

Chad Pergram and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.