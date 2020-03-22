Health

The White House promises 27 million test kits for coronaviruses by the end of March

March 22, 2020 0 comment
What are the severity levels of coronavirus and how does pneumonia affect the body?

There will be 27 million coronavirus test kits available to patients at the end of the month, the White House said Saturday.

More than 10 million test kits were distributed to laboratories across the country in the first two weeks of March, said Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Giroir at a press conference.

“We have promised 1-4 million, there are 10 million tests currently on the market,” said Giroir – with 17 million more to come by the end of the month.

A medical staff member works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronaviruses, at the microbiology laboratory of the Krasnodar Hygiene and Epidemiology Center in Krasnodar, Russia. (Associated press)

“But not all laboratories can run all of the tests, and not all of the tests are self-contained,” said Giroir. “So the important question is not how many tests are on the market, but ensuring that each segment of the market has the type of tests they can use.”

Tests for the new coronavirus have been limited for weeks, New York, and other states reserving them for people with the highest risk or most severe symptoms.

