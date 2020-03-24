The world could face a second wave of COVID-19: here’s what Canada needs to do now to prepare

Countries, including Canada, must prepare for second wave of COVID-19 epidemic once social distancing measures are relaxed, and should only lift measures gradually, experts say in infectious diseases.

A second wave of outbreaks is an increase in infections that occur after an extended period of time when there are no – or very few – new cases of this disease, said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, clinical researcher at Toronto General Hospital Research Institute, which specializes in infectious diseases.

“Basically, what we have now are physical distancing measures in place as part of a multi-pronged approach to tackling the Canadian epidemic,” said Bogoch. “Now, of course, we cannot maintain these physical measures of distance for an infinite period of time. … They are difficult on an individual level, they are difficult for communities, they are difficult for businesses, difficult for children. “

The good news is that Canada has an opportunity to learn from countries where the epidemic started months earlier by observing how public health measures in these places work to keep the caseload from rising once the people are starting to leave their homes and go into business as usual, he says.

Some Asian countries are currently facing a second wave of viruses. For example, on Friday, Hong Kong recorded its largest daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic, although mostly linked to infected travelers who return from abroad after being prevented from returning home before.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 19. She warned that Canada must prepare for another wave of the epidemic. (Blair Gable / Reuters)

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, warned last week that “this virus is going to be with us for a while. It will not be eradicated from the world in a few months”.

“We will have to be ready for another wave, potentially.”

Like Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan, Canada will also experience its own second wave after experiencing initial success containing the virus thanks to the social distancing measures currently in place, said Bogoch.

When we start lifting these measures in the coming months, will we start to see a rebound in the virus? The answer is certainly yes. – Dr. Isaac Bogoch, Toronto General Hospital Research Institute

“When we start to lift these measures in the coming months, will we start to see a rebound in the virus? The answer is certainly yes. We will probably see, to some extent, more cases as people get mix again as life slowly returns to normal. “

Slowly lifting social distancing measures

Several modeling studies have been conducted to explore the effectiveness of social distancing in mitigating the spread of the disease, said Bogoch, and almost all show that when the reins are finally released, cases will go back up.

But he said there are steps we can take to minimize the extent of a second wave.

“The hope is that we can slowly lift these measures, rather than having them completely lifted, and we can control the rebound of the virus so that it does not cause a situation where we overwhelm our health system and deny everything what we’ve been doing for the past few months. “

The key will be to change social distancing policies “very slowly and carefully,” he said.

Eleanor Fish, a professor of immunology at the University of Toronto whose research group conducted treatment studies during the 2003 SARS epidemic in Toronto, said that a real second wave of epidemics involves new community transmissions, not just sick return travelers who are quickly transferred to quarantine.

Vehicles of “ snowbirds ” and other Canadians return to the Canada-US border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, after the announcement of the border closure for non-essential traffic to combat spread. Allowing Canadians to go home immediately should make a difference in the scale of any second wave, said Eleanor Fish, professor of immunology at the University of Toronto. (Alex Filipe / Reuters)

She said countries like China, where new cases are also linked to travel, could face a second round of the epidemic, but are “far from” that territory.

“We have not locked our borders”

Fish also said a second wave “is unlikely to happen here.”

“We have not locked our borders with the Canadians. So anyone who might want to return returns. We ask them to be isolated for 14 days.” This means that Canada is less likely than other countries that close their borders to citizens to see a new shootout when they return.

Fish said she was optimistic that the government would listen to the scientific community and learn from places like Italy, preparing for a spate of serious cases by doing things like securing more fans. She also said she was spurred on by advances in research groups testing various forms of treatment.

“The public must be reassured that there will be many things that will be very positive.”

Jason Kindrachuk, an assistant professor in the department of medical microbiology at the University of Manitoba, said that during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic there was a second wave and a small third wave of the epidemic.

Improvement of equipment supply, materials testing

But he said that Canada can now prepare for a second wave of COVID-19-related illnesses in different ways.

It can improve the provision of personal protective equipment for front-line health workers, as well as the equipment needed for testing, which was already a challenge in the first phase of the epidemic, said Kindrachuk, who holds a Canada Research Chair in Emerging Viruses.

A sign invites people to practice social distance and to stand 1.5 meters apart in the Vondelpark in central Amsterdam on March 21. (Peter Dejong / The Associated Press)

And while little is known about the seasonality of the virus and the level of immunity that people will have after they recover from the disease, Canada can look to countries that are months ahead of it in the progression of the pandemic.

We can learn from what these countries are doing in terms of when they start reducing social distancing requirements to help guide our own procedures and the timetable for doing so so that we don’t see spikes in the increase of the transmission. – Jason Kindrachuk, Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Manitoba

“We can learn from what these countries are doing in terms of when they start reducing social distancing requirements to help guide our own procedures and the timetable for doing so so that we don’t see spikes in increase of transmission. “

The real long-term strategy, said Bogoch, is the creation of an effective vaccination, “which we know is over a year away.”

“But for now, we just have to endure physical distance measurements.”