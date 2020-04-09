The world track championships rescheduled for July 2022

The first major domino rocked in the wake of the Olympic report Wednesday, when the track chiefs postponed next year’s world championships to July 2022, preparing for a busy summer for a sport that would normally take a break.

New dates for the event in Eugene, Oregon: July 15-24, 2022.

The world track championships are one of the world’s largest sporting events on this side of the Olympics, attracting around 1,800 athletes from over 200 countries. But unlike the International Olympic Committee, which postponed its central event by 52 weeks exactly due to the coronavirus pandemic, World Athletics had to choose dates to coordinate with other events already on the 2022 calendar.

He chose a location 49 weeks after the initial dates of August 6 to 15, 2021, which are now overlapping dates with the end of the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

The Commonwealth Games, which bring together athletes from over 70 countries in a wide range of sports, were already scheduled for July 27-August. 7 and the European Athletics Championships were previously scheduled from August 15 to 21.

“It will be a boon for athletics fans around the world,” said World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

It will mark the first outdoor world championships held in the United States, with one of the largest countries in the world, the Track Foyers – Eugene – host in a recently renovated and expanded Hayward Field. The stadium will receive its first major test during the Olympic tests, which will now take place in 2021 at a date yet to be determined.

The 2022 World Championships will be the first to be held in an even year. They have been detained for odd years since their creation in 1983.

In addition to packing the 2022 calendar, the delay sets up athletics for a long series of major annual events: the Olympic Games in 2021, the worlds in 2022, then again in 2023 in Budapest, followed by the Olympic Games of Paris in 2024 and of another world championship on a site to be determined in 2025.

“It would bring athletics to the fore at a very public time of the year,” Coe said in an interview last month. “So let’s look at it in a slightly optimistic way of being able to put our sport at the home of many more people on a consecutive four-year cycle.”

The track is one of the 33 sports on the program of the Summer Olympics which will have its own list of 2021 events affected by the new dates in Tokyo.

Swimming is always looking for other dates for an event scheduled from July 16 to August. 1, 2021. The International Gymnastics Federation is still planning to hold its 2021 world championships in October. The Olympic Games and the world championships have sometimes taken place in the same year in the past, notably in 1992 and 1996.