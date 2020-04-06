“There is the bush”: truckers find it difficult to find bathrooms and meals

At a truck stop in Calgary, Amanpreet Gill distributes a bag full of vegetarian dishes to long-haul truckers.

In each, there are enough curries and naan bread to see a driver spend a few days on the road.

“They bring all the medical supplies to our hospital, our homes, all the groceries.” Gill says, “So it’s our turn to pay them back.”

Back at the local Sikh temple in Gill, 35 volunteers cook to prepare enough food for 100 deliveries a day.

Their effort “No Hungry Tummy During Covid-19” was a success.

And it’s one of many local efforts across Canada to help truckers who sometimes face harsh and even unwelcoming conditions on their routes.

The steering wheel windows cannot accommodate large platforms, and some restaurants refuse pedestrians to the window.

Al Adolphe of Steinbach, Man., Discovered him when he tried to have coffee in Portage la Prairie.

“They refused to give me coffee. And I was supposed to phone him,” he recalls. “I said,” Call me? I am here. “”

Closed toilets

Trucker Paul MacDonald of Monkton, Ontario sympathizes. He says he can’t wait to go home.

“Yeah, you need proper food, a shower, stuff like that. Basically, what everyone takes for granted. We can’t find it.”

Food is not the only concern.

A sign indicating to truckers that they are not invited to use the restroom. Some companies have banned them from trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Monte McNaughton / Twitter)

One of the big challenges for truckers is finding a place to use the restroom.

“The shipping facilities have just closed access to the drivers, so we’re kind of like, okay, we need to work together on this,” said Susan Ewart of the Saskatchewan Trucking Association. The alternatives are not exactly sanitary. “We have heard people say,” Well, there is the bush. “”

Just hold it and keep going. – Trucker Paul MacDonald

Paul MacDonald has his own way of coping: “Just hold it and keep going.”

Shipping companies are not the only ones that have closed toilets. Some rest areas and toilets normally open to travelers have been locked, presumably to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But Alberta recently had to close some of its rest areas because people were going down to toilet paper and hand sanitizers.

This aroused the anger of the Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney.

“Please show basic decency and consideration. Don’t do stupid things like that that make life more difficult for our truckers… ”

Please show elementary decency and consideration. – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

Alberta has reopened its rest areas with increased surveillance and is asking fast food restaurants to allow truckers to park their large trucks and walk to windows while driving.

Other politicians, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Premier Ontario Doug Ford, have highlighted in their daily COVID-19 briefings the role of truckers in delivering essential supplies to Canadians.

Canadians look to #ThankaTrucker

Efforts to intervene and help truckers are appearing across Canada.

The hashtag #ThankaTrucker spreads with both good thoughts and actions for truckers.

For Medicine Hat, Alberta, based trucker Neal Davey, it means a lot to see the truckers recognized. “They actually see the truckers doing what they need. For example, all those jobs that people thought were below them are now what brings us.”

In Sidney, British Columbia, a makeshift stop was set up in an empty parking lot opposite two restaurants open 24 hours a day.

The city of Sidney, British Columbia, on Vancouver Island, has created a makeshift rest stop for truckers to ensure they have a place to park and use restrooms. (City of Sidney)

Sidney fire chief Brett Mikkelsen said they felt the need to do what they could when they heard about the plight of the truckers. “There are a lot of unsung heroes, you know. Truckers are definitely one of them.”

The Holiday Inn Express in North Battleford, Saskatchewan offers all commercial truckers a room for a hot shower, as well as breakfast or take-out dinner. The hotel has assured that it is following superior cleaning and disinfection to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dayna Robbie and her family are unable to provide a shower and a meal for truckers who pass near their home on the Trans-Canada Highway in Winnipeg. But that didn’t stop them from showing their appreciation. In a video that has since gone viral, Robbie and family members jumped up and down in support.

My parents live off the Trans-Canada Highway. Today we applauded and applauded the truckers who were passing by to say thank you for all they did during # COVID19. So many honking horns and saluting us! #ThankATrucker pic.twitter.com/ZbSpOBTeFt & mdash;@DaynaRobbie

Robbie, whose partner is in the transportation business, said, “I would just like to thank you, and we appreciate you, and you won’t go unnoticed.”

The truckers seem to understand, blowing back.