‘There was nothing normal to come back’: former Diamond Princess cruise passengers find it difficult to isolate themselves

While most Canadians are entering their second week of home isolation, a few are much further along and the reality is starting to take its toll.

“We were done and we were ready to go out and get back to normal,” said 66-year-old Rose Yerex.

“And that’s when there was nothing normal to come back to, so we’re having a tough time emotionally.”

Yerex and her husband Greg were among 256 Canadians aboard the Diamond Princess cruise when it departed from Singapore in Yokohama, Japan in January. The couple tested positive for COVID-19 on the ship 14 days after the start of their 29-day voyage, along with 47 other Canadians.

After the ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, the passengers were quarantined on board for 15 days, then another 15 days in a Japanese medical facility, before returning home on March 6.

While they were on the ship, Yerex and her husband were confined to their room. Unlike some, they were lucky to have a balcony to get some fresh air. Most of their time was spent connecting with family and friends on social media and watching the news.

Although the isolation was frustrating, conditions were comfortable on the ship and in the Japanese facility, they said.

Rose Yerex and her husband Greg, right, were quarantined for two weeks at a medical facility in Yokohama, Japan. (Yerex family)

“The Japanese facilities were excellent, the staff were very friendly, they gave us pajamas, clean towels and fed us three meals a day,” says Yerex. “And the local community provided pastries, newspapers and coffee for us, which was good.”

Although desperate to resume a “normal” life, Rose and Greg chose to isolate themselves for an additional 14 days upon their return, even if it was not necessary, for a simple reason.

“We live in a small community, and the community had really, really supported us, so we thought it was a small price to pay to isolate ourselves. Just to reassure everyone around us that we’re going to be safe being there, “said Rose.

Rose Yerex explains why she and her husband chose to isolate themselves voluntarily after their return to Canada. 0:47

Rose and her husband were both asymptomatic for the duration of their quarantine, but she says that the experience of living it all so far from home was trying.

“It was crazy,” she said.

“At first it might not have been too bad. You know, you shake your head, ‘Oh my God, okay, it’s happening, we can get through this.’ But when you get this positive diagnosis, even if we were asymptomatic, it’s pretty scary because now it’s the unknown. “

Yerex says that although she struggled with experience, looking around, she and her husband knew they were among the lucky ones.

“We came down lightly, when you think about what happened with the others,” she says.

Rose Yerex describes what it was like when she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 during a cruise and were forced to isolate for weeks. 0:23

Ya-Tsan Ng, 64, also from Ontario, was on the same Diamond Princess cruise with his wife, but his experience was much more serious.

“I was considered in the highest level of cases,” says Ng. “The number one is slightly affected, the number two the average cases, then the serious cases. I was very serious, the highest level.”

In fact, Ng’s case was so serious that he was transported to another hospital in Tokyo and spent more than three weeks in the intensive care unit (ICU). At one point, the doctor who treated him admitted that he was not sure that Ng would arrive and asked if he wanted to see someone one last time.

“So he sent a driver to pick up my wife from Yokohama to bring her to the hospital, and he told her ‘your husband is going to die,'” said Ng.

Ng’s wife, Kitty, was in the same medical facility as the Yerex. She had also tested positive for COVID-19, but her symptoms were very mild.

“I had no symptoms, but I was so scared because there was only me and my husband in Japan and no one to help me,” says Kitty.

The Tokyo hospital allowed Kitty to stay in a room adjacent to her husband’s ICU room, which was separated by a window. They hoped that personal support would help him get through.

“It was difficult, really difficult,” says Kitty. “But I am so happy and so grateful to the hospital, the staff and the doctors – they were very patient, always smiling and helpful, really, really good.”

Ng’s condition gradually improved after moving to intensive care, to the point where he was able to breathe on his own and regain strength.

Ya-Tsan Ng, on the left, and his wife Kitty, seen in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. Ya-Tsan was seriously ill with COVID-19 when he was admitted to a hospital in Yokohama, Japan, but survived the disease. (Ng family)

He says he will never forget the day he was expelled from intensive care and in an ordinary hospital room.

“The nurses outside clapped their hands, they didn’t expect me to be able to get out of the intensive care room this way,” he says.

Eventually, Ng and his wife were allowed to return home to Toronto, but like Yerex and her husband, at that time, their home communities were just beginning to isolate themselves.

This meant that their already long isolation would not end soon.

For her part, Yerex says the new standard has taken its toll on her and her husband.

“Well, it’s basically post-traumatic stress,” says Yerex. “You know, I can’t sleep at night, we have challenges, we have difficulties and flashbacks of bad dreams.

Why prolonged isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic can contribute to anxiety, depression – and how to deal with it 2:03

Now at home, Yerex and her husband connect to their families online, spend time reading and watching the news, and try to process their experience as best they can.

Both couples say, like the rest of Canadians right now, that they only take it one day at a time. But, as they are more advanced in the isolation process, their advice is invaluable.

“What my husband and I found that helped us was trying to find humor by trying to see the bright side,” says Yerex.

“Think of the positive. I don’t dwell on the negative, because it’s the only thing you can’t change. These are circumstances in which we have no control.”