“They die so quickly”: as Quebec struggles to save the elderly, a nurse says she has never seen anything like COVID-19

Sylvie Morin has worked as a nurse in long-term care homes in Quebec for 27 years, but nothing has prepared her for the ravages of this pandemic.

“The patients who die die so quickly. I have never seen him in my profession, ”said Morin, the assistant head nurse of the CHSLD de Sainte-Dorothée de Laval – one of the province’s most affected long-term care facilities.

“I’ve never seen people die so fast. It’s crazy. It’s hard. It’s very stressful.”

So far, 16 patients have died and more than 100 are infected in the facility, which normally houses 285 residents.

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann Pledges Improvements In Sainte-Dorothée After Nurses Report conditions are inhuman, for residents and staff.

A total of 50 employees also have COVID-19, and although Morin is not among those who fell ill, she knows all too well how vicious the disease can be.

She said that one of the residents of the CHSLD started to feel sick in the morning, was tested in the afternoon and died overnight – a few days before his COVID-19 test came back positive.

“At least three died in less than 16 hours,” said Morin. “Even with the flu, they don’t die so quickly.”

Backache to loneliness

In addition to the death and illness that surrounds her, Morin says that the long hours on her feet and the intense hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of the virus weigh on her and her colleagues.

“You don’t want to catch it. You don’t want to give it to other people. We wash ourselves all day. We dress, we undress. We change masks, gloves,” she said. said. Many suffer from low back pain due to hard work.

At 59, Sylvie Morin, a nurse at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée, has 27 years of experience in her profession, but nothing has prepared her for the speed at which COVID-19 made sick and killed her patients. (CBC)

Then there is isolation. She lives alone and has not seen her grandson for a month. Colleagues living with families fear transmitting COVID-19 to their spouses and children.

“They are afraid to take him home,” said Morin.

She just wants life back to where it was before the pandemic. So did his patients. She said that so many people are afraid and hurt to see their families – not knowing if they will ever see them again.

Staff members suffering

Morin said that she had symptoms but that she had been tested negative in late March and that her employer had told her to continue working, even if the directives of public health recommended her to isolate herself.

She is not alone in working despite concerns about her own health. A man who cleans the establishment lost his sense of smell one morning – the first sign of infection for many – and yet he was told to continue working because he had recently tested negative.

Morin said that she and another nurse protested, and that ultimately the man was sent home later in the afternoon.

Then there is the shortage of personal protective equipment, such as face shields, because management did not provide enough, said Morin. She said that the nurses ended up buying their own.

Firefighters and police from Laval went to CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée on Wednesday to encourage staff with a demonstration of support. (Ivanoh Demers / Radio-Canada)

The Quebec Occupational Health and Safety Office, known as CNESST, examined the situation at the CHSLD after the complaints were filed earlier this week.

There was a conference call Wednesday morning, CNESST spokesperson Cincy L’Heureux said, and “many of the problems have already been resolved.”

An inspector will remain involved to protect the health and safety of workers, said L’Heureux.

300 death certificates on order

The CHSLD is understaffed, said Morin, because many health care workers have contracted the virus. Morin is 59 and worries that if she is infected, she could face a serious battle against the disease.

“I don’t want to catch it. I’m really scared,” she said. “I have never been scared like this before.”

Elderly patients with symptoms of COVID-19 are not transferred to hospital, she said, as there is not much that can be done for them.

She said the solution was to pre-order 300 death certificates and wait, shuffling patients between rooms when they got sick.

“We could have prevented it”

Among the residents of CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée is Morin’s own mother, 80 years old, who has so far given a negative result on the COVID-19 test.

If her mother falls ill, Morin does not want her to be transferred to the hospital, where she would be intubated and would spend her last days in isolation, under a ventilator.

The chronic care facility also houses younger patients with severe disabilities, some of whom are frail and susceptible to infection. Some patients have moved into their 40s and staff have worked with them for decades.

Yet the staff who take care of them represent the greatest danger, she said, as they move between floors and sometimes even between different long-term care homes in Laval.

“We haven’t had visitors for a while,” says Morin. “It’s the staff who bring it.”

Premier François Legault said that CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée has the second highest number of deaths and that there are approximately six long-term outbreaks in the province with serious outbreaks.

He and McCann have vowed to send aid this week, but Morin said more should have been done in the early days of this pandemic.

“It makes no sense,” said Morin. “We could have prevented it, I think.”