“They Should Open It”: Why Some Small Businesses Have Been Excluded From the COVID-19 Emergency Loan Program

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes on Wednesday to broaden the criteria for accessing Canada’s Emergency Wage Subsidy, many business owners are focusing on another issue.

Experts say some small businesses wishing to access the government loan program known as the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) will not be eligible for assistance under the program criteria.

“Absolutely, it excludes people,” said Anna Malazhavaya, a tax lawyer in Toronto. Advotax Law .

Alex Ghani, accountant at CPA solutions in Toronto, said some companies will have a hard time coping with the pandemic without using such programs.

“If you don’t get these loans and you can’t qualify, you have serious problems – if your rent is due and you get no relief for it.”

More than half of small businesses have 4 or fewer employees

Malazhavaya, Ghani and others are concerned that the program is not fair to business owners who operate as sole proprietors with small staff and low payroll costs. They also say that small business owners who do not receive a salary because of the way their businesses are created are not eligible for the program.

the CEBA loan program was first announced on March 27 and aims to support small businesses facing the financial impact of COVID-19.

The $ 25 billion program offers government-guaranteed loans of up to $ 40,000, interest-free until the end of 2022, administered by banks.

Canada has over 1.1 million small businesses, employing approximately 8.3 million people and contributing approximately 40% of Canada’s total economic output, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.

Given that just over half of the country’s small businesses have only one to four workers, the relatively small CEBA loan of $ 40,000 could have a significant impact.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business believes the program is an important tool to help “smooth the curve of small business bankruptcy”, but in a statement, CFIB executive vice-president Laura Jones said that she feared “people are going through government eligibility loopholes”.

Payroll problem

One of the problems is that the loans require companies to have paid at least $ 50,000 in wages last year. This could exclude some self-employed workers and other sole proprietorships.

CFIB calls on government to eliminate the payroll test and make it accessible to more companies, for this exact reason.

Ghani says this requirement will hurt many companies suffering from the consequences of COVID-19.

“The biggest concern I find is the sole proprietor or the unincorporated person who does not have access to it,” he said.

The problem here is that sole proprietors earn and report business income as opposed to wages, and they may not have employees on the payroll or may have very little payroll.

Even if they could get the government wage subsidy, it doesn’t help other operating expenses.

One of the biggest problems with the loan program is that it punishes companies that do not have enough salary costs and that instead distribute income through dividend income or individual businesses. (Advotax Law)

Malazhavaya has analyzed the types of businesses eligible for each government support program in the table above, explaining the rules at the time of publication. She says the program is also not fair for people who have incorporated their business but are paying dividends instead of wages.

Consultants, engineers and traders are examples of business owners who can incorporate and pay dividends.

For the next six months, all the income plans we had are out the window – Bocar Dia

Malazhavaya says the minimum pay requirement should also be removed.

“If we target small businesses with the CEBA loan program, why do we have this lower limit of $ 50,000 in pay?” she said.

Some of the hardest hit do not qualify

Operators of small shops, cafes, daycares, florists, seasonal businesses and others often work in the business themselves with few staff or with only one assistant.

For many, this means that their salary expenses are too low to qualify for a CEBA loan.

However, in the midst of the pandemic, many of these same businesses were forced to close and found themselves with little or no revenue to cover operational expenses that are still accumulating, even if certain costs are deferred.

Malazhavaya does not agree that businesses such as daycares, florists and cafes that need the CEBA loan cannot be registered.

“Often, these are the types of businesses that are hit the hardest during a crisis,” she said.

While businesses are in desperate need of financial assistance, federal officials and banks have agreed on most of the essential elements of the CEBA program, according to the Globe and Mail.

Case studies in crisis

A key problem that remains to be resolved is the speed with which money can be distributed to those who apply.

Here are examples of four companies that are not eligible for CEBA loans:

Peak Physio and Sports Rehab in Toronto just opened in September of last year and did not yet break even when it was forced to close by the pandemic.

The turnover is now “almost zero,” said co-owner Joanna Habbous. “Certainly, the $ 40,000 interest-free loan would be of great help.”

Joanna Habbous of Peak Physio and Rehab in Toronto says her business is not eligible for the CEBA loan because her only salaried employee earned less than $ 50,000 last year. (Joanna Habbous)

She and her partners would use it to cover expenses of more than $ 11,000 per month (including the rent personally guaranteed by the trio).

The problem: the owners are all entrepreneurs and they cannot access the CEBA because Peak’s only salaried employee didn’t earn $ 50,000 in 2019.

Forced to close

Tammy Deren of Edmonton, owner of The Photographer Studio , is excluded from CEBA as an independent owner without pay.

Deren collects business income by renting its three studio spaces to other photographers and video producers, and for events.

Her business stopped when physical distance orders forced her to close.

Tammy Deren says her photography studio will have no choice but to shut down unless she finds a way to keep it afloat by May 1. (Moments in digital)

“It breaks my heart to have to close something that was so creative a few weeks ago,” said Deren.

If she could claim CEBA, Deren could pay her rent and other fees, she said.

“I paid my overhead costs on April 1, but I will probably have to close my doors if nothing happens before May 1,” she said.

“Surviving by the skin of my teeth”

Three hundred kilometers from the Deren Expressway in Calgary, Jeff Mottle is worried about his business.

He founded CG Architect almost 20 years ago.

His an online magazine and resource center for architects and designers specializing in 3D illustrations.

It has already gone through difficult times, but COVID-19 has set its revenues “completely to zero”.

COVID-19 completely zeroed income for business owner Jeff Mottle. (Alessandro Michelazzi)

Mottle cannot access the CEBA program because he draws dividends from his business income and cannot show a payroll of $ 50,000.

Before the pandemic, Mottle started a relaunch of its site, hiring web developers, writers and consultants. He has spent much of his reserve funds and still owes tens of thousands of dollars for the job.

Mottle says a $ 40,000 interest-free loan “could be the difference between surviving on the skin of my teeth and falling below it.”

Start up left out

In Vancouver, a tiny tech start-up faces another version of the payroll problem.

Aplayr is an online platform to help tech start-ups hire and manage salespeople, especially when they’re growing fast.

Co-founder Bocar Dia says COVID-19 hit the company quickly and hard as customers stopped and the hiring freeze took hold in the tech sector.

“For the next six months, all the income plans we had are out the window,” says tech entrepreneur Bocar Dia. (Photograph of Thanyarat)

“For the next six months, all the income plans we had are out the window.”

Aplayr cannot access CEBA because it was only incorporated in December of last year.

Dia and her partner have raised funds and are investing equity and capital.

They take no wages and do not pay even though they have hired several contractors for projects.

For Dia, a loan of $ 40,000 could help them “frankly, to survive as a business”.

Otherwise, an austere option is “stop operations and see what happens”.

“We need companies to survive”

When the Prime Minister announced the changes to the CEWS program, he spoke of the general intention of government assistance.

“For our economy to get through this, we need businesses to survive and workers to get paid.”

Small businesses not qualified for CEBA loans hope that changes will come in time to help them.

Tax lawyer Malazhavaya says that all of these legitimate small businesses pay taxes and contribute to society and the economy, so the way someone structured their business shouldn’t be a barrier to accessing an emergency loan program.

“I am talking about companies that are on the verge of bankruptcy because they cannot pay their rent,” she said. “This employer subsidy is not going to help them. What they need is a loan.”

Ghani agrees. “They should open it. You know, don’t limit them. They need their help. Right now, they’re struggling.”

Dia says saving these small businesses now helps Canada build a vibrant economy in the future.

“These are the times when, you know, you have to rely on your creatives the most and support them the most, because these are the guys who are going to … drive the economy once it starts up again.”