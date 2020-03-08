“They’ve had a tough year”: coach ponders cancellation of world women’s hockey event

Troy Ryan was looking forward to coaching the Canadian women’s hockey team to the International Ice Hockey Federation’s world championships in Halifax and Truro starting March 31.

Ryan of Spryfield, Nova Scotia only became the head coach two months ago, succeeding Perry Pearn.

With the start of the championship in a few weeks, Ryan was aware that the COVID-19 epidemic was a threat to the tournament. The IIHF had already canceled six tournaments, citing security in the face of growing contagion.

“We knew deep down that it was always a possibility,” he said on Sunday.

The decision was made on Saturday by the IIHF. Hockey Canada made an official announcement on Saturday afternoon, saying the tournament would be played in Halifax and Truro in 2021 instead.

Team Canada head coach Troy Ryan watches before the start of the Rivalry series game against the United States team at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Center in Victoria, British Columbia, Monday 3 February 2020. (The Canadian press)

"When you officially learn that this cancellation has been canceled, it is devastating," he said. "It's very difficult to hear. You automatically think about who will affect it the most.

“Obviously, you think of the athletes. You also think of all the young girls who would have had the opportunity to watch the world championships live and to use them if for inspiration. It was therefore difficult news to hear, but we also understand and respect the decision, of course. “

It would have been a homecoming for Ryan. Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton and Jillian Saulnier of Halifax would also have had the chance to skate in front of the local crowd.

The players were shocked but understood the decision

Hockey Canada said on Saturday that the players were shocked by the news, but also understood the situation.

Hockey Canada had a conference call with all of the players, some of whom were in Arizona preparing for the tournament.

This is a second major setback for female hockey in the past year after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League closed in May.

“They’ve had a tough year, but they’re so resilient that they find ways to put things in perspective,” said Ryan. “Some of the conversations I had with some of the athletes … they were disappointed and upset with all the work they had done this year, but also reflected the bigger picture.

“There are a ton of families and individuals affected by this virus around the world, so when you put it in perspective like that, it’s a little easier to swallow.”

The women’s team faced the collapse of the professional league while it was at last year’s world championships in Finland. This season’s Four Nations Cup tournament in Sweden has been canceled due to a labor dispute, another setback for the players.

Ryan spent the weekend in New Glasgow watching provincial women’s hockey championships.

“I heard the news while riding, so I spent most of the day with the parents and young athletes who would have participated. So I have a pretty good idea of ​​how they were affected.

“But I also think that they are optimistic and that they are aware that the plan is to have the world championship here in 2021, so many of them only have to wait a year to acquire this experience . “

