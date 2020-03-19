Thinking the Unthinkable: How Canada and the United States Quickly Agree on Border Restrictions

On Tuesday afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called on US Vice President Mike Pence with a proposal: could Canada and the United States agree to ban non-essential travel between the two countries?

The idea of ​​a Canadian public servant introducing new border restrictions with the United States would have seemed deeply strange until very recently. For most of the past 19 years – at least since the United States briefly closed its border in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 – Canada has focused on maintaining the free flow of people and people. goods between the two nations. possible.

But these are strange days.

According to senior Canadian government sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, Pence responded positively to Freeland’s suggestion but wanted to report it to U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump. An hour later, Pence called Freeland back and gave officials from both countries the green light to start working on the details.

Fast diplomacy

Discussions followed between Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. The Acting Ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, and Brian Clow, an adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office, also oversaw a special unit dedicated to Canada-US relations during the renegotiation of NAFTA. Freeland herself dealt with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Canadian officials on Wednesday called for a conversation between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump to finalize a broad agreement. The call was quickly scheduled at 9:30 a.m. and the Prime Minister told the President that he hoped to announce an agreement at 10:30 a.m.

Trump agreed and quickly tweeted his own ad at the end of the call.

“I just spoke to President Trump this morning and we agreed that Canada and the United States would temporarily restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-United States border,” said Trudeau when he appeared before cameras.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Trudeau, of course, about a very good relationship between us and our two countries,” Trump said later at his own press conference. “We both thought it was time now … It was just something we thought would be good for both countries.”

Discussions are continuing to finalize the details and apply the new restrictions. This implementation may not go perfectly.

Cooperation replaces contempt

But despite all the drama that seemed to define the relationship between the two countries and its leaders over the past four years, an extraordinary agreement to limit movement across the border was effectively concluded in less than 24 hours. The discussions, we are told, were not controversial.

Perhaps this can be seen as an encouraging sign – that countries can work together in times of crisis, regardless of the number of tweets or taunts exchanged in previous months.

A senior Canadian source suggests that the experience of the past four years has facilitated the facilitation of conversations between public servants now.

It wasn’t that long ago – in December 2019 – that a tiff on Trudeau’s Comments about Trump at a NATO conference in the UK seemed to bring the continental relationship to a new low point. But while relations have been noisy and often nerve-wracking over the past four years, the two governments – so different from each other in many ways – have ultimately tended to reach mutually acceptable arrangements, even if they it takes time to get there.

In this case, both parties arrived fairly quickly.

An evolving approach to the border

At press conferences before this week, federal officials had discouraged journalists from considering strict border measures as a solution to the crisis presented by COVID-19. But, according to a high-level government source, the advice of experts and scientists has also changed as the situation has evolved.

On Monday, the Trudeau government announced its first travel bans, but with one exception for American citizens. American visitors arriving at the border would be asked to isolate themselves for 14 days (a condition that Freeland says would deter tourists), but they would still be allowed to enter the country.

In his remarks on Monday and Tuesday, Freeland called the border a “lifeline”. Billions of dollars in goods and hundreds of thousands of people cross that border every day – but a pandemic also tends to focus attention on what is moved, rather than what it is worth.

“We get our groceries from the truckers who cross the border in both directions,” Freeland said Tuesday. “Medical supplies and medicines that we urgently need cross this border.”

Blair noted on Wednesday that in some border towns people who cross the border to work are hospital staff.

Completely closing the border was never going to be an option.

But BC Minister of Health Adrian Dix spoke on Monday advocate for more restrictions. The province of Dix shares a border with Washington state, which is experiencing one of the worst epidemics in the United States: Monday, 42 people died in Washington and nearly 800 cases were detected.

“We remain concerned that access to visitors from the United States continues to be allowed,” said Dix. “It is our point of view and our strong message that visitors from the United States [should] not come to British Columbia. Don’t come, because right now it’s not the right thing to do. “

Growing alarm on the number of cases in the United States

More generally, there is growing concern about the spread of coronavirus in the United States – both in the United States and abroad.

The day Canadian officials announced that they were stopping travel from Asia and Europe, journalists asked them to explain why they still allow visitors from the United States.

If Canadian officials could justify suspending travel from Asia and Europe, they would soon find it difficult to explain why they still allow visitors from the United States.

On Tuesday, the Trudeau government decided to go ahead with its proposal in the United States.

Government source said the Canadian government had received no indication that the United States was planning to proactively close the Canada-US border – but officials should be aware that the situation was changing rapidly and that others countries were taking quick action.

The closing of the border to all but essential supplies and people will be another remarkable chapter in the history of Canada-US relations – and an indication of how remarkable this moment is in history. of the world.

The border between Canada and the United States is both the longest in the world and the most economically active. The longest undefended border in the world will now be among the thickest. For how long? It’s hard to say.

At the start of the NAFTA renegotiations in August 2017, Freeland delivered a speech in which she cited the example of Ogdensburg, New York and Prescott, Ontario. Even in the midst of the War of 1812, Freeland said, American military leaders avoided the area around the two border towns out of deference for the trade and commerce that took place between them.

These were strange days. In a way, it seems even stranger.