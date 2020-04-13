This day in history: April 13

That day, April 13 …

1999: Right to Die Defender, Dr. Jack Kevorkian, Sentenced to 10-25 Years in Pontiac, Michigan for Second Degree Murder During Lethal Injection of Lou Gehrig’s Patient . (Kevorkian would serve eight years in prison.)

Also on this day:

1743: Thomas Jefferson was born in Shadwell in the colony of Virginia.

1861: At the start of the Civil War, Fort Sumter in South Carolina fell to the Confederate forces.

1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicates the Jefferson Memorial to Washington, D.C., on the 200th anniversary of the birth of the third American president.

1958: Van Cliburn of the United States wins the first Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition in Moscow; Russian Valery Klimov wins the violin competition.

1964: Sidney Poitier becomes the first black artist in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in "Lilies of the Field".

1970: Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, is paralyzed when a tank containing liquid oxygen bursts. (The astronauts would manage to return safely.)

1986: Pope John Paul II visits the Great Synagogue of Rome during the first recorded papal visit of this type in a Jewish place of worship.

1992: The Great Chicago Flood unfolds like the city’s centuries-old tunnel system and the adjacent basements filled with Chicago River water.

1992: "Bridges of Madison County", a romance novel by Robert James Waller, is published by Warner Books.

1997: Tiger Woods becomes the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of African descent to win a major golf title.

Tiger Woods becomes the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of African descent to win a major golf title. 2005: Eric Rudolph pleads guilty to the murderous attack at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and three other attacks in consecutive court appearances in Birmingham, Alberta, and Atlanta.