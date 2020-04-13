Latest Headlines

This day in history: April 13

April 13, 2020 0 comment

That day, April 13 …

1999: Right to Die Defender, Dr. Jack Kevorkian, Sentenced to 10-25 Years in Pontiac, Michigan for Second Degree Murder During Lethal Injection of Lou Gehrig’s Patient . (Kevorkian would serve eight years in prison.)

Also on this day:

  • 1743: Thomas Jefferson was born in Shadwell in the colony of Virginia.
  • 1861: At the start of the Civil War, Fort Sumter in South Carolina fell to the Confederate forces.
  • 1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicates the Jefferson Memorial to Washington, D.C., on the 200th anniversary of the birth of the third American president.
  • 1958: Van Cliburn of the United States wins the first Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition in Moscow; Russian Valery Klimov wins the violin competition.
  • 1964: Sidney Poitier becomes the first black artist in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in “Lilies of the Field”.
  • 1970: Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, is paralyzed when a tank containing liquid oxygen bursts. (The astronauts would manage to return safely.)
Pope John Paul II is escorted by the Chief Rabbi of Rome Elio Toaff as they enter a synagogue in Rome, Italy, on April 13, 1986. It was the first recorded visit of a pope to a synagogue. (Photo AP)

  • 1986: Pope John Paul II visits the Great Synagogue of Rome during the first recorded papal visit of this type in a Jewish place of worship.
  • 1992: The Great Chicago Flood unfolds like the city’s centuries-old tunnel system and the adjacent basements filled with Chicago River water.
  • 1992: “Bridges of Madison County”, a romance novel by Robert James Waller, is published by Warner Books.
  • 1997: Tiger Woods becomes the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of African descent to win a major golf title.
  • 2005: Eric Rudolph pleads guilty to the murderous attack at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and three other attacks in consecutive court appearances in Birmingham, Alberta, and Atlanta.

  • 2009: Music producer “Wall of Sound” Phil Spector is convicted by a Los Angeles jury of second degree murder in the filming of actress Lana Clarkson.
  • 2018: President Trump announces that the United States, France and Britain have conducted joint air strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons.

