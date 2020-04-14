Latest Headlines

This day in history: April 14

April 14, 2020 0 comment

That day, April 14 …

1865: President Abraham Lincoln is shot dead by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington; he would die the next day.

Also on this day:

  • 43 BC: Julius Caesar is assassinated.
  • 1841: Edgar Allan Poe “Murders in Morgue Street” is published.

  • 1894: Thomas Edison’s kinetoscope has its first public exhibition.
  • 1903: Dr. Harry Plotz discovers a typhoid vaccine.
  • 1912: The RMS Titanic hits an iceberg at 11:40 p.m. off the coast of Newfoundland.
  • 1935: A violent sandstorm ravaged the American Midwest, creating the “Dust Bowl”.
  • 1939: John Steinbeck’s novel “The Grapes of Wrath” is published.
  • nineteen eighty one: The first space shuttle, Columbia 1, returns to Earth.
  • 2000: Metallica is taking legal action against the Napster peer-to-peer file sharing phenomenon. This lawsuit ultimately leads the movement in the music industry against file sharing programs.
  • 2002: At the 66th Masters tournament, Tiger Woods becomes the third player to claim consecutive Masters.
  • 2003: The human genome project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced with an accuracy of 99.99%.

