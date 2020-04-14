This day in history: April 14

That day, April 14 …
1865: President Abraham Lincoln is shot dead by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington; he would die the next day.
Also on this day:
- 43 BC: Julius Caesar is assassinated.
- 1841: Edgar Allan Poe “Murders in Morgue Street” is published.
- 1894: Thomas Edison’s kinetoscope has its first public exhibition.
- 1903: Dr. Harry Plotz discovers a typhoid vaccine.
- 1912: The RMS Titanic hits an iceberg at 11:40 p.m. off the coast of Newfoundland.
- 1935: A violent sandstorm ravaged the American Midwest, creating the “Dust Bowl”.
- 1939: John Steinbeck’s novel “The Grapes of Wrath” is published.
- nineteen eighty one: The first space shuttle, Columbia 1, returns to Earth.
- 2000: Metallica is taking legal action against the Napster peer-to-peer file sharing phenomenon. This lawsuit ultimately leads the movement in the music industry against file sharing programs.
- 2002: At the 66th Masters tournament, Tiger Woods becomes the third player to claim consecutive Masters.
- 2003: The human genome project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced with an accuracy of 99.99%.