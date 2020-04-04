This day in history: April 4

That day, April 4 …

1968: Martin Luther King Jr. is shot dead while standing on a balcony at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.

Also on this day:

1841: President William Henry Harrison dies of pneumonia a month after his inauguration, becoming the first US chief executive to die.

1917: The US Senate votes 82-6 in favor of declaring war on Germany. (The House would follow suit two days later by a vote of 373-50.)

During the Second World War, the American forces liberate the Nazi concentration camp Ohrdruf in Germany. Hungary is liberated while the Soviet forces eliminate the remaining German troops. 1949: Twelve countries, including the United States, sign the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington, D.C.

1975: Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, N.M.

1976: The film “All the President’s Men”, starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman in the respective roles of Washington Post journalists, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, is premiered in Washington, D.C.

1983: The space shuttle Challenger roars into orbit on its maiden voyage.

1991: Senator John Heinz, R-Pa., And six others, including two children, are killed when a helicopter collided with Heinz's plane over a schoolyard in Merion, Pa.

2008: Beyonce and Jay-Z get married at a private ceremony in New York.

2018: Saying that the situation had reached “a point of crisis,” President Trump signs a proclamation ordering the deployment of the National Guard on the US-Mexico border to fight against illegal immigration.