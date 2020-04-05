Latest Headlines

This day in history: April 5

April 4, 2020 0 comment
DOJ does not pursue criminal charges against McCabe

That day, April 5 …

2018: In a dramatic escalation of the trade dispute with China, President Trump tells the U.S. trade representative to consider removing an additional $ 100 billion in tariffs on Chinese products.

Also on this day:

  • 1614: The daughter of Indian chief Powhatan, Pocahontas, married the widowed Englishman John Rolfe in the colony of Virginia.
  • 1915: Jess Willard eliminates Jack Johnson in the 26th round of their fight in Havana, Cuba, to win the world heavyweight boxing title.
  • 1955: Prime Minister Winston Churchill resigns from his office for health reasons.
  • 1955: Democrat Richard J. Daley becomes Chicago’s first elected mayor, defeating Republican Robert E. Merriam.
  • 1964: Army General Douglas MacArthur dies in Washington, D.C., aged 84.
  • 1974: Stephen King’s first published novel, “Carrie”, is published by Doubleday.
  • 1975: Chinese nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek dies in Taipei at the age of 87.
  • 1976: Reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes dies in Houston at age 70.
  • 1986: Two American soldiers and a Turkish woman are killed in the bombing of a nightclub in West Berlin, an incident which would lead to an American air raid on Libya more than a week later
  • 1988: A 15-day hijacking test begins as gunmen force a Kuwait Airways jumbo jet to land in Iran.
  • 1991: Former Senator John Tower, R-Texas, daughter Marian and 21 others killed in suburban plane crash near Brunswick, Ga.
  • 2005: ABC News host Peter Jennings reveals he has lung cancer.
  • 2008: Legendary actor Charlton Heston, who was later president of the National Rifle Association, died in Beverly Hills, California, aged 84.
  • 2009: The Pentagon quietly lifts an 18-year-old ban on media coverage of deceased U.S. military personnel.
  • 2018: In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Trump said he was unaware of the $ 130,000 payment his former personal attorney Michael Cohen made to the porn actress who claimed she had an affair with Trump.

Recommended For You

Sean Hannity: Governor Cuomo stops denying New Yorkers' hydroxychloroquine

Sean Hannity: Governor Cuomo stops denying New Yorkers’ hydroxychloroquine

155 sailors on USS Teddy Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus, 42 percent of all Navy infections

155 sailors on USS Teddy Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus, 42 percent of all Navy infections

Biden campaign says former vice president backs Trump's decision to limit travel from China

Trump praises, then rings Biden during coronavirus briefing: “ Biden didn’t write that ”

About the Author: Julien

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *