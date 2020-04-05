This day in history: April 5

That day, April 5 …
2018: In a dramatic escalation of the trade dispute with China, President Trump tells the U.S. trade representative to consider removing an additional $ 100 billion in tariffs on Chinese products.
Also on this day:
- 1614: The daughter of Indian chief Powhatan, Pocahontas, married the widowed Englishman John Rolfe in the colony of Virginia.
- 1915: Jess Willard eliminates Jack Johnson in the 26th round of their fight in Havana, Cuba, to win the world heavyweight boxing title.
- 1955: Prime Minister Winston Churchill resigns from his office for health reasons.
- 1955: Democrat Richard J. Daley becomes Chicago’s first elected mayor, defeating Republican Robert E. Merriam.
- 1964: Army General Douglas MacArthur dies in Washington, D.C., aged 84.
- 1974: Stephen King’s first published novel, “Carrie”, is published by Doubleday.
- 1975: Chinese nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek dies in Taipei at the age of 87.
- 1976: Reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes dies in Houston at age 70.
- 1986: Two American soldiers and a Turkish woman are killed in the bombing of a nightclub in West Berlin, an incident which would lead to an American air raid on Libya more than a week later
- 1988: A 15-day hijacking test begins as gunmen force a Kuwait Airways jumbo jet to land in Iran.
- 1991: Former Senator John Tower, R-Texas, daughter Marian and 21 others killed in suburban plane crash near Brunswick, Ga.
- 2005: ABC News host Peter Jennings reveals he has lung cancer.
- 2008: Legendary actor Charlton Heston, who was later president of the National Rifle Association, died in Beverly Hills, California, aged 84.
- 2009: The Pentagon quietly lifts an 18-year-old ban on media coverage of deceased U.S. military personnel.
- 2018: In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Trump said he was unaware of the $ 130,000 payment his former personal attorney Michael Cohen made to the porn actress who claimed she had an affair with Trump.