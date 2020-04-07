This day in history: April 7

That day, April 7 …

2019: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Resigns after 16 months of work.

Also on this day:

1798: The territory of Mississippi is created by an act of Congress, with Natchez as the capital.

The territory of Mississippi is created by an act of Congress, with Natchez as the capital. 1862: Union forces led by General Ulysses S. Grant defeat the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.

1915: Jazz singer-songwriter Billie Holiday, also known as “Lady Day,” was born in Philadelphia.