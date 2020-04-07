This day in history: April 7

That day, April 7 …
2019: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Resigns after 16 months of work.
Also on this day:
- 1798: The territory of Mississippi is created by an act of Congress, with Natchez as the capital.
- 1862: Union forces led by General Ulysses S. Grant defeat the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.
- 1915: Jazz singer-songwriter Billie Holiday, also known as “Lady Day,” was born in Philadelphia.
- 1927: Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover’s image and voice are broadcast live from Washington to New York during the first successful long-distance television demonstration.
- 1954: President Dwight D. Eisenhower holds a press conference at which he talks about the importance of containing the spread of communism in Indochina, saying, “You have a row of dominoes set up, you topple the first one, and what will happen to the last one is the certainty that it will happen very quickly. (This would become known as “domino theory,” although Eisenhower did not use that term.)
- 1959: Oklahoma referendum repeals state ban on alcoholic beverages.
- 1962: Nearly 1,200 Cuban exiles tried by Cuba for their role in the failed invasion of the Bay of Pigs are found guilty of treason.
- 1966: The US Navy retrieves a hydrogen bomb that the US Air Force lost in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Spain following a B-52 crash.
- 1978: President Jimmy Carter announces that he has postponed the development of the neutron bomb, a high-radiation weapon.
- 1983: Space shuttle astronauts Story Musgrave and Don Peterson set off on their first spacewalk to the United States in nearly a decade while working in the open cargo bay of Challenger for nearly four hours.
- 1994: Civil war breaks out in Rwanda, one day after a mysterious plane crash killed the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi; In the months that followed, hundreds of thousands of Tutsi and Hutu minority moderates were reportedly shot dead by Hutu extremists.
- 2008: Anti-China protesters disrupt the Olympic torch relay in Paris, sometimes forcing Chinese organizers to put the flame out and take the torch from a bus to secure it.
- 2008: Kansas wins the NCAA championship, beating Memphis 75-68 in overtime.
- 2009: Vermont becomes the fourth state (after Connecticut, Massachusetts and Iowa) to legalize same-sex marriage.
- 2014: Seven-time NBA star Alonzo Mourning and NCAA championship winning coaches Nolan Richardson and Gary Williams are elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
- 2014: Connecticut wins its second NCAA men’s title in four years, defeating Kentucky 60-54 in the championship game.
- 2014: Peaches Geldof, model and media personality, is found dead at his home in Wrotham, Kent, UK, at the age of 25.
- 2018: Opposition activists and local rescuers say at least 40 people are killed in an alleged poison gas attack on the Syrian opposition’s last fulcrum in the eastern suburbs of Damascus.