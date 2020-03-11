This day in history: March 11

That day, March 11 …
2019: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, quoted in the Washington Post, said she was not in favor of removing President Trump as it would create too many divisions, saying he “doesn’t just not worth it. ” (Trump would be charged nine months later, December 18, 2019.)
Also on this day:
- 1513: Giovanni de ’Medici is proclaimed pope, succeeding Julius II; he takes the name of Leo X.
- 1888: The 1988 Blizzard, also known as the “Great White Hurricane,” began its assault in the northeastern United States, killing some 400 people.
- 1918: The first apparently confirmed cases of a deadly global flu pandemic in the United States are reported among soldiers of the United States military stationed at Fort Riley, Kan. (The global flu epidemic is said to kill around 20 to 40 million people).
- 1935: The Bank of Canada begins operations.
- 1941: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Leaseback Bill, which would provide war supplies to countries fighting the Axis powers during the Second World War.
- 1954: The U.S. military accuses Senator Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., And his subcommittee chief counsel, Roy Cohn, of lobbying for special treatment for the Pvt. G. David Schine, former consultant to the subcommittee. (The conflict is said to culminate in the Senate Army and McCarthy hearings from April to June.)
- 1959: The Lorraine Hansberry drama “A Raisin in the Sun” begins at the Ethel Barrymore Theater in New York.
- 1977: More than 130 hostages held in Washington, D.C., by Hanafi Muslims are released after ambassadors from three Islamic nations joined the negotiations.
- 1985: Mikhail S. Gorbachev is chosen to succeed the late Konstantin U. Chernenko as Secretary General of the Soviet Communist Party.
- 1993: The Senate unanimously confirms that Janet Reno is the Attorney General of the United States.
- 2003: After a four-day strike that cost New York $ 10 million, Broadway musicians settle the first strike on the Great White Way in almost 30 years.
- 2004: Ten bombs explode in rapid succession on the suburban rail network in Madrid, Spain, killing 191 people in an attack linked to militants inspired by Al-Qaeda.
- 2011: A magnitude 9.0 earthquake and the resulting tsunami struck the northeast coast of Japan, killing nearly 20,000 people and severely damaging the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant.
- 2014: Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the CIA had intervened in a congressional investigation into the agency’s possible use in torture polls during the administration Bush.
- 2019: The Trump administration is proposing a $ 7.1 billion cut to the Department of Education.