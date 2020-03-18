“This is a serious moment in our history”: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declares a public health emergency

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has declared a public health emergency as the province strives to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This statement aims to empower authorities under the Public Health Act to effectively manage the COVID response,” said Kenney.

“Decisive action is necessary and we are taking this step.”

Kenney made the announcement Tuesday in the Alberta Legislative Assembly.

The Alberta Provincial Operations Center has grown from Level 3 to Level 4, the highest level, said Kenney.

Bars, nightclubs and casinos will close immediately.

Seats in restaurants and cafes will be limited to a maximum of 50 people or a capacity of 50%, whichever is lower, he said.

Take-out, delivery and take-out service is permitted.

Licensed facilities will also be allowed to deliver alcohol, in part to help them sell their inventory.

“We apologize to the operators of these establishments for the suddenness of this, although I think they saw it coming,” said Kenney.

Mass gatherings are now limited to a maximum of 50 participants. This includes worship meetings and family events such as weddings, the province said in a statement.

Kenney said the funeral with more than 50 people should also be canceled.

Grocery stores, shopping centers, health facilities, airports, legislature and other essential services are not included. Soup kitchens and homeless shelters will also not be affected by the order.

Albertans are prohibited from using public recreational and private entertainment facilities, including gymnasiums, swimming pools, arenas, science centers, museums, art galleries, community centers, children’s games, casinos, racing entertainment centers and bingo halls.

Non-profit community kitchens, soup kitchens and religious kitchens are exempt, but disinfection practices should be in place and support will be in place for this practice.

The decision to place the province under a public health emergency is part of Alberta’s efforts to try to slow the increase in the number of coronavirus infections.

“This is a serious moment in our history and COVID-19 will test us,” said Kenney. “We will do whatever it takes to slow the spread of this virus.”

$ 60 million in emergency funding

Municipalities, charities and nonprofits providing support for social services will immediately receive $ 60 million to help with their COVID-19 response, the government release said.

Funding will go to adult homeless shelters, women’s emergency shelters and the Family and Community Support Services Program (FCSS), which helps municipalities and civil society organizations provide services to vulnerable Albertans.

The money will be disbursed before March 31, said Kenney. He said he appointed Jeremy Nixon, former executive director of The Mustard Seed, parliamentary secretary to civil society.

Nixon will work with charities and nonprofits to make sure they help reach the elderly and other vulnerable people who are isolated.

Half of the $ 60 million will be spent on immediate support for women’s shelters and homeless shelters.

The remaining $ 30 million will expand support services to seniors and other communities isolated by the pandemic or otherwise affected.

Don’t pile up the groceries, says Kenney

Kenney said he has been assured by the Canadian Retail Council and chains such as Loblaws and Walmart that supply chains and food security are not compromised, so there is no need for people engage in hoarding or panic buying.

“We recommend that people have enough food available to cope with for a few weeks, given the likelihood that many people will be affected by self-isolation for 14 days,” he said. “But there is no logical reason for people to go out and buy weeks and weeks or months of supplies.”

He commended Alberta retailers for setting specific times for seniors to shop safely and encouraged all other retailers to do the same.

Emergency Management Act may be required

Kenney said officials may decide to invoke other powers under the Emergency Management Act.

These powers could be used to prevent people from leaving or entering the province, or to allow authorities to seize property, he said.

“It is conceivable that if the pandemic goes in the wrong direction, we may have to use hotels efficiently to house quarantined people, for example,” said Kenney.

“The [legislation] would give us these powers. We do not think they are currently necessary, but I have told officials that if they feel we need these powers, they should recommend it and we should use it. “

Earlier Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province.