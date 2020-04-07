“This is our future”: 4 First Nations have now applied to the Trans Mountain Supreme Court

The four First Nations that were parties to the most recent Federal Court of Appeal case challenging the approval of the Trans Mountain expansion sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Squamish Nation, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, the Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribes and the Coldwater Indian Band each filed applications with the highest court in the country, seeking to challenge the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal to dismiss their appeals in February.

First Nations turned to the Federal Court of Appeal to cancel approval of the pipeline expansion project (for the second time), but to no avail.

Tsleil-Waututh chief Leah George-Wilison said the move “represents a major setback in reconciliation”.

“If not challenged, it could change the way consultations and consultation cases take place in Canada, which would make the protection of our inherent and constitutionally protected ancestral rights less useful,” she said. .

Each applicant has their own concerns regarding the impact of the expansion of the pipeline, which, if constructed, would transport nearly one million barrels of oil per day from Alberta to the shores of British Columbia.

For Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish, protecting opposition to the project was the protection of Burrard Inlet and southern resident killer whales from increased tanker traffic and potential oil spills.

“This is our future. It is the place we live. It will be the way we live,” said George-Wilson.

For Coldwater, the main concern is the protection of an aquifer that provides the community with drinking water.

The Ts’elxwéyeqw tribes are concerned about their fishing rights established on the Fraser River.

In an emailed statement, Natural Resources Canada said it was aware of the applications to the Supreme Court of Canada and that the federal government would table its responses within court deadlines.

“We will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that this project moves in the right direction, at every stage, including working with indigenous peoples,” said the statement.

Trans Mountain did not provide any comments before the date of publication.

Federal Court of Appeal dismissed appeals

The Federal Court of Appeal ruled in February that the court would not interfere with Canada’s re-approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and dismissed the appeals of the four First Nations appellants.

The nations have each presented arguments rooted in their particular concerns and circumstances, collectively asserting that Canada has not yet had meaningful consultations with them regarding the expansion project. As a remedy, they asked the court to cancel the new approval of the project.

Pipe from the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alberta. in June 2019. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)

The duty to consult is a term often heard in relation to development projects and First Nations. At its core is article 35 of the Constitution, which recognizes aboriginal and treaty rights. Court decisions have defined what Aboriginal rights look like in this country and under what circumstances the government can make decisions that infringe on those rights.

In its unanimous decision to dismiss the appeals, the Federal Court of Appeal summarized the positions of the First Nations as trying to “impose a standard of perfection” on the consultation process.

“If we accepted these submissions, in practice, there would be no end to the consultation, the project would never be approved, and the applicants would have a de facto veto,” said the decision.

Federal Court of Appeal decision “must be carefully considered”

Now the First Nations appellants want the Supreme Court of Canada to intervene. As an authorization court, the Supreme Court will decide whether to hear the case or not.

Khelsilem, an elected councilor for the Squamish Nation, said “it is essential that we challenge this appeal decision”.

“She must be reviewed by a higher court.”

George-Wilson said that, compared to the previous decision of the Federal Court of Appeal that quashed the first approval of the project, the second case of the Federal Court of Appeal had applied a new decision of the Supreme Court of Canada in his analysis.

The Supreme Court of Canada released the Vavilov decision in December 2019 – after First Nations appellants presented their arguments before the Federal Court of Appeal.

The Vavilov case involved two Canadian-born men who were fighting to retain Canadian citizenship despite the birth of Russian spies. In addition to affirming Canadian citizenship for men, the decision also introduced new case law regarding the standards of review that were applied in the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in February.

If allowed to go to the Supreme Court, the Squamish application states: “This case will allow the court to deal directly with the application of the reasonableness standard discussed in Vavilov to decisions involving the unique constitutional obligations of the Crown to Indigenous Peoples.