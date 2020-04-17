This Ontario veteran was unable to celebrate his 105th birthday – so he had a parade instead.

Burdett Sisler’s plans to celebrate his 105th birthday with friends and family at a house party were halted due to COVID-19 – but when Sisler looked out his window on April 14, his son passed in a fire truck, sirens sounding, followed by a line of other cars honking and dragging cans.

“I was standing on my veranda, looking out onto the street and they were lined up as far as the eye could see, two blocks, cars driving down the street,” Sisler told CBC News.

“They made me feel like the Queen of England,” Sisler told CBC News.

About 50 to 70 cars joined the mini-parade in Fort Erie, Ontario, with the windows down to shout “Happy Birthday!”

Sisler’s son, 70, Norm, rode the fire engine and was one of the main orchestrators of the anniversary celebration.

“He likes the limelight, he sucks well and I don’t blame him, he’s been here a long time,” said Norm.

“It is generally fairly quiet but its street was full.”

Neighbors and others in Fort Erie, Ontario, went to Burdett Sisler’s home to celebrate his 105th birthday. (Submitted by Norm and Matt Sisler)

Sisler was born in Akron, Ohio on April 14, 1915 before moving to Etobicoke, Ontario, at the age of three – the same year that the Spanish flu hit.

After serving in the Second World War, Sisler moved to Fort Erie and has lived there since, holding a number of jobs, including 30 years with the Canada Border Services Agency.

His family includes five children, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. His wife, Mae, died in 1985.

Burdett Sisler was one of Canada’s Second World War veterans. In this photo from two years ago, he was standing on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. (Submitted by Norm and Matt Sisler)

They were all worried about him when he was in the hospital just a few months ago.

Sisler suffered from pneumonia before being released in March, just before the new coronavirus spread quickly in Canada.

A nurse checks Sisler every few days, but he still lives alone and when the family sees him, they wear masks.

Burdett Sisler moved to Fort Erie after serving in the Second World War. He said that this anniversary was one of the best ever. (Submitted by Norm and Matt Sisler)

He said that this anniversary is one of the best he has ever had, but that he is already thinking about the next milestone.

“I would like to stop at a good number like 105 or 110,” said Sisler.