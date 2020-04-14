This pandemic has made all of us refugees

This column is an opinion of Hassan Al-Kontar, a former Syrian refugee who now lives in Whistler, British Columbia. For more information on CBC Opinion Section , please consult the Faq .

Since the spread of the coronavirus in Canada, I have been asked what I think of the pandemic.

My answer: “Do you want to hear my answer as a Syrian? Or as a permanent resident of Canada?”

I will immediately spot the confusion: “What’s the difference? Is there a difference?”

There is a big difference.

Today the whole world lives in a condition of uncertainty and anxiety – a condition that has become familiar to me during my time stuck in an airport in Malaysia . The question that we all live with now, that I lived with every day at Kuala Lumpur Airport, is this: what is the future?

Refugees face much more serious concerns every day than we do in Canada: food shortages and lack of medical care, not to mention the missiles and bombs that rain down on fighter jets.

But now, we have all entered a strange world in which death is a reality at every moment. We are looking at news and spreadsheets of numbers: infected numbers, dead numbers. We add up the numbers without knowing their names or stories, who they are. Just numbers!

We wake up and fall asleep at the news of the tragedy.

We feel fear and insecurity.

We feel the dislocation of the isolated, separated from our families without the possibility of reunion.

Airports are forbidden us, and even the airlines prevent us from boarding.

Borders are closed on our faces, all passports being equal – also useless.

We feel trapped and unwelcome.

We ask the question to which no one has the answer: when will all this end? And when will life be back to normal?

These were the questions that only refugees should ask. Today, these are questions we all ask. We have all been taken in by this virus, trapped and terrified. We are all in the same boat, facing the same pandemic.

But here’s the difference.

During my mother’s endless calls from Syria to monitor me, I find myself reassuring her.

I say: “ Honey, I live in Canada now . I no longer live in the shadow of a dictatorship, where no official will support you, where the government’s promises are not even worth the ink they used to write them and no one will tell you the truth.

“We have values ​​here, rights and voices, employee insurance, emergency plans, food banks, NGOs, civil and humanitarian organizations. I am protected but you are not.”

Hassan Al-Kontar arrived in Canada as a refugee from Syria in August 2019. He is now a permanent resident living in Whistler, British Columbia. (Submitted by Hassan Al-Kontar)

I watched this crisis unfold with dread and gratitude. When I saw images of people fighting over toilet paper, I thought of the refugees in camps in the Middle East and the rest of the world – what they are going through and what they are doing to survive.

If you feel the need to fight for toilet paper, please take a moment to ask yourself this question in order to put things into perspective: “What if I lived in a refugee camp?”

Canadians should know that it could always be worse.

Like wars, a global pandemic tests our humanity.

So instead of answering unanswered questions like “when will it end?” how about starting to ask questions like “how can we help?”

Let’s support those on the front lines, trust them, stay at home and maintain our physical distance.

Let’s smile and be positive.

