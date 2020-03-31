Thomas Massie defends the unfortunate maneuver of the coronavirus bill: “ I just wanted to defend the Constitution ”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

He faced the fury of his colleagues, received death threats from voters and received a call President Trump because he nearly derailed the $ 2,000 billion coronavirus relief bill by calling for a formal vote last Friday.

Now, this member of the Kentucky Republican Congress, Thomas Massie, tells Fox News how the day went and what motivated him.

“I was just defending the Constitution, and I did it in a professional manner that did not delay the bill,” said Massie in a telephone interview, adding: “This is the largest transfer of richness of human history. “

MCCARTHY SLAMS REP. MASSIE OVER ROLL-CALL BID VOTE: ‘WE HAVE A NUMBER OF MEMBERS WHO HAVE THE VIRUS’

The Constitution requires that a majority of members be present on the Congressional floor to do business.

But other officials, who had hoped to isolate themselves from the virus at home, were not amused by the fact that Massie was following the rules.

“Massie has now become the most hated person on Capitol Hill,” said rep. Peter King, RN.Y., who left his home at 4:30 a.m. and went to Capitol Hill to make sure the measure went through. was adopted on Friday.

Massie said lawmakers criticizing his decision should toughen up.

“Congress should report to work if it tells truckers and baggage handlers to report to work.” A congressman who earns $ 174,000 with health benefits should definitely see the light of day, “said Massie.

Friday before the vote, Massie was pressured by congressional leaders to withdraw his objection.

“I was offered several things in return for withdrawing my objection to the passage of this bill … I was also threatened,” he told Fox News.

“I have the impression that approval was offered and that a committee assignment was proposed,” said Massie.

Trump also called Massie on the phone Friday morning and urged him not to object, lest it delay the bill.

“Out of respect for the president, I will keep this conversation private,” said Massie.

But Trump was clearly not happy after the call. “Throw Massie out of the Republican Party!” he tweeted this morning.

“Workers and small businesses need money now to survive. The virus was not their fault. It’s ‘HELL’ who takes care of the Dems, had to give up stupid things to get an overview. 90% GREAT! ”He also tweeted.

Massie said he also received threats from the public that day, telling him that he was to be “taken and killed” and “should die” among other threats against him and his family. Capitol Hill police and local Massie sheriff have agreed to provide additional security for his Kentucky home while Massie was in D.C.

Undaunted by the threats and offers, Massie went to the House later today and said, “I came here to make sure our republic did not die by unanimous consent in an empty room, and I request a recorded vote. “

The effort was unfortunate, as congressional leaders had already figured out how to get around his parliamentary objections – by filling the room with enough members to demonstrate quorum.

So when his request for a roll-call vote was rejected, Massie’s objection “on the basis of a quorum [majority] is not present ”fell flat. The President of Congress declared that enough members were present and adopted the bill by a quick vote, in which individual votes were not recorded.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Massie said he left a voice message to Trump later today to try to fix things. “The message I left was,” Look, the bill was not delayed by what I insisted on, and that’s because I didn’t surprise anyone. I told everyone at least 24 hours in advance what I was going to do. ”

This period actually gave the majority of representatives enough time to access the Congressional floor, even if they still refused to hold a recorded vote once there.

“They were trying to avoid responsibility,” Massie told Fox News, saying that some officials were trying to hide from putting their name on such an expensive bill.

“The tragedy of this bill is that it is a massive transfer of wealth from the middle class to the wealthy class [rich investors and lobbyists]. Just based on the numbers – the maximum a person is entitled to is $ 1,200 under this bill … where does the rest of that money go? “

The rest of the money goes to unemployment benefits, airlines, state aid, hospitals, over $ 800 billion in business loans, and some small programs that Massie and others consider it irrelevant to the virus.

What would Massie have put in the bill instead of the $ 2 trillion?

“We have to respond to the virus itself – and if there is relief, it should be given to taxpayers, not to the wealthy class,” he said.

“Responding to the virus means ensuring that every American – whether a politician or celebrity or a bagger at Kroger’s grocery store – can access it [coronavirus] test, “he said.

“If it costs $ 100 to test each of the 350 million people – it’s $ 35 billion, or 1.5% of that bill,” said Massie.

Massie, who has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from MIT and lives “off-grid” in a solar home he built himself, added that such tests would allow healthy people to work and work. to restore economy.

“The only way to get people back to work is to figure out who should be at home and who should be at work.” If you know by tests that you are not a carrier, or if you know that you are immune to it, you should be able to move around freely, “said Massie.

But Massie’s reasoning about the bill did not convince everyone, and his main challenger seeks to capitalize on the incident.

“I think what he did is unacceptable, and I think it is disqualifying. I would not be surprised if someone in the House fell ill and I would not be surprised if any of these people had poor health and that’s about Thomas Massie, “Todd McMurtry, Massie’s main challenger this year, told Fox News on Saturday.

“I saw his votes over the years and I realized that he was totally ineffective and that he was purely … a libertarian ideologue,” McMurtry said of Massie, also accusing him of not not vote enough with Trump.

Massie said he supported the president.

“I have only praised the president for three and a half years that he was president. Of course, I had some political disagreements, but I never let it become personal, “he said.

Massie said he helped Trump in his actions on Friday, setting a precedent that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cannot pass bills with an empty room.

“What I did this week by forcing Nancy Pelosi to force people to come to work to pass the bill gives her more leverage to negotiate in the future.”

Marisa Schultz, Chad Pergram and Tyler Olson of Fox News contributed to this report.

Maxim Lott is executive producer of Stossel TV and creator of ElectionBettingOdds.com. He can be reached on Twitter at @MaximLott.