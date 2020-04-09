Thomas Modly’s trip to the USS Theodore Roosevelt cost taxpayers $ 243 billion: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Acting Marine Secretary Thomas Modly’s trip to coronavirusThe USS Theodore Roosevelt, which was hit last weekend, cost him his job, about forty two weeks – and the American taxpayer reported $ 243,000.

The United States spent large sums of money to send Modly to the ship docked at Guam, where he fired Captain Brett Crozier in a speech to his former crew, according to a travel cost estimate reported by USA Today.

Modly flew on a modified Gulfstream business jet for military use with an hourly flight cost of $ 6,946.19 per hour, said a Navy official at the point of sale. The flight time for Guam’s journey was approximately 35 hours at a cost of $ 243,116.65.

Modly quickly resigned on Tuesday after trashing Crozier for using inappropriate channels last week to warn that the virus had spread among his team, claiming Crozier was “naive” and “stupid” for using email to alert people outside of his chain of command.

The comments angered the sailors.

“What is f – k?” an apparent sailor is recorded shouting in an audio leak, as Modly criticized Crozier.

“He was just trying to help us!” another man’s voice protests.

Crozier had warned last week that COVID-19 was spreading among many crew members of 5,000 people. After docking in Guam, at least 230 people on board – including Crozier – tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump said at a press conference Tuesday evening that Modly didn’t have to resign on the speech, but that he hoped it would end the controversy.

“It was all very unfortunate,” said Trump at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

“The captain shouldn’t have written a letter, he didn’t have to be Ernest Hemingway,” Trump said of Crozier. “He made a mistake but he had a bad day.”