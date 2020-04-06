Thousands of New Yorkers infected with coronavirus treated with an antimalarial

Up to 4,000 critically ill coronavirus patients in New York are treated with hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial, according to public health officials.

President Trump praised hydroxychloroquine as a potential rescuer, although there is currently no widespread scientific evidence showing that it helps fight COVID-19.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo last month said state health care providers would use the drug in combination with the antibiotic Zithromax, or azithromycin, in some cases of last resort, based on potentially promising research.

“Time is short,” said University of Albany dean of public health David Holtgrave, who is part of the state’s research team.

A state health department official said DOH had shipped doses of hydroxychloroquine to 56 New York hospitals, distributing enough “to treat 4,000 patients to date”.

Patients received doses as part of a four- or ten-day regimen, officials said.

The Albany University School of Public Health is monitoring the impact of the drug on patients and its preliminary study may return in a few weeks instead of the usual months, officials said.

Clinical trials are also underway to see if the drug can help block transmission.

NYU Langone Medical School is conducting a randomized trial with a $ 9.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“There is currently no proven way to prevent COVID-19 after being exposed,” said Anna Bershteyn, assistant professor in the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone and co-principal investigator of the study.

“If hydroxychloroquine offers protection, then it could be an essential tool in the fight against this pandemic. If not, people should avoid unnecessary risks associated with taking the drug. “

The drug has long been used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Its potential side effects include everything from fatal heart arrhythmias to loss of vision, ringing in the ears, vomiting, mood swings, rashes, and hair loss.

Health officials are cautious, saying they do not anticipate that hydroxychloroquine will be a “wonder drug” against the coronavirus – but the studies are worth it.

In the NYU prevention clinical trial, researchers are recruiting 2,000 adult volunteers at six sites.

They recruit people who have no symptoms of COVID-19 but who have been in close contact with other people whose diagnosis is confirmed or pending.

Randomly, trial participants will receive hydroxychloroquine or a placebo pill – vitamin C – every day for two weeks.

Each day during the 14-day period, then again on day 28, participants will draw their nasal passages and send the samples to researchers to detect a potential COVID-19 infection.

“If all goes to plan, the eight-week trial could provide answers by summer on whether a preventive dose of the drug is safe and effective,” NYU Langone said in a statement.

“If so, the strategy could give health officials a much-needed boost to slow person-to-person transmission.”

The Federal Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization to use hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

There is anecdotal evidence – including from China – that the drug helps patients clear the virus earlier.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, recently asked if the drug is considered a treatment for the new coronavirus, said: “The answer is no … The evidence you are talking about … is anecdotal evidence . “

Meanwhile, Northwell health facilities – including Lenox Hill, Long Island Jewish and Staten Island University hospitals – and the Maimonides Medical Center are moderately giving severely ill coronavirus patients certain antiviral drugs such as Sarilumab, an inhibitor IL-6, and Remdesivir, a drug that fits into the genome.

Northwell recruited 143 patients for a trial of Sarilumab.

The Mount Sinai’s-Icahn School of Medicine is also one of 34 national institutions participating in the national COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project. The program is looking for donated blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients that contain antibodies that can be used to fight the virus in critically ill patients.

