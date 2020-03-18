Thousands of Vancouver dental conference attendees said to isolate themselves immediately

Nearly 15,000 people who attended a dental conference in Vancouver in early March were asked to self-isolate immediately by the British Columbia provincial health worker, who said that several cases of coronavirus had been attributed to the event.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said that an additional 30 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in British Columbia. since Saturday, bringing the province’s total to 103.

Henry said at least four of these new cases are related to an infected person who attended the Pacific Dental Conference, which was held at the Vancouver Convention Center from March 5 to 7.

Henry said cases of COVID-19 identified in other parts of the country were also traced at the Vancouver conference.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, the first person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the conference on March 6 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Henry says that anyone who attended the event must isolate themselves for 14 days.

“They shouldn’t be at work. They shouldn’t be at school. They shouldn’t be with others,” said Henry.

If symptoms appear, people are asked to contact 811 or their health care provider. It is only if symptoms are severe, such as shortness of breath or chest pain, that British Columbians should call 911 or go to the emergency room.

You can choose to isolate yourself at home if you have been exposed to or think you have been exposed to COVID-19. Ellen Mauro explains what to do. 1:50

Isolated people should not go to work, school, public places or use public transport or taxis.

Vancouver Coastal Health published a press release on March 12, stating that the risk to participants was extremely low and that participants could continue working as long as they showed no symptoms.

Henry reversed this advice with Monday’s announcement.

Attendance record

Dr. David Ciriani, President of the Kamloops and District Dental Society, said the conference had set attendance records this year.

“Traditionally, attendance is probably around, oh, about 90% of the dentists in the province,” said Ciriani from his home, where he is now in segregation.

Ciriani and several of his colleagues are closing their offices, suspending the elective procedures and trying to find alternatives – namely any dental staff who did not attend the conference – for patients suffering from severe pain or infection.

“The level of dental services available in the province is going to be really reduced,” he said.

“This is unexplored territory for all of us.”

Recommended suspension of services

In a statement, the College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia (CDSBC) said it recommended the suspension of all optional and non-essential dental services. Treatment of emergencies such as infection, acute pain and trauma can continue.

The CDSBC asks all registrants to carry out a risk assessment before treatment with each patient, ideally by telephone, before carrying out any treatment. This assessment will be used to determine if there is a risk to the oral health care provider, the patient or the public and, if so, the patient will be referred elsewhere or treatment postponed.

The CDSBC also cancels all face-to-face meetings and non-essential staff travel.

Health officials recommend self-isolation for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

