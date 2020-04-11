Tiger King star Joe Exotic had sex fetishes and ordered protesters to be buried at zoo, says Jeff Lowe

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

“Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness“star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic”, had naughty sex fetishes and ordered employees to bury the bodies of two protesters in his former zoo, current owner Jeff Lowe says in a new interview.

Lowe assumed ownership of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma after the 2019 Maldonado-Passage race. Noisy Netflix star is now serving 22 years behind bars for a failed murder plot against his rival , the CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Carole Baskin.

Lowe, who also appeared in the Netflix documentary now says in an interview with the Daily Mail that the series has shown only a very small fraction of Maldonado-Passage’s questionable behavior. He alleged that the cat enthusiast is guilty of burying his protesters on the zoo grounds in addition to engaging in a number of eyebrow-raising sexual fetishes.

Lowe claimed he came across “bundles and bundles of these whips and chains and bondage devices” belonging to Joe Exotic in his attic.

“We also found pictures of stuffed animals where the mouths and ends of the animals had holes cut in them where they would use them as their own sex toy,” said Lowe.

The owner of the zoo provided the Daily Mail with pictures of the stuffed animals, as well as online documentation from Maldonado-Passage soliciting sex in exchange for money with strangers online.

“Joe was embezzling money from the zoo to pay all these men to sleep with him, he was only making $ 150 a week at the time. He was using the zoo as his own piggy bank,” said Lowe.

A lawyer for Maldonado-Passage did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In addition, Lowe said he had heard statements from other employees that Maldonado-Passage had engaged in bestiality around the zoo.

The owner also said he learned that there was a possibility that corpses could be buried on the zoo’s property.

“After Joe’s arrest, four residents who did not know each other told me that there may be corpses buried on my property,” he said.

He said he had been informed by an employee that a colleague had shot two demonstrators who had tried to climb the fence of the zoo. He testified that Joe asked the employee to place the bodies inside large tires and then burn them.

Lowe said the federal government had agreed to see how long Joe Exotic would be sentenced before spending “the estimated million dollars to search and treat the entire area” of the zoo.

Since arriving in prison, Maldonado-Passage has filed a civil suit against Lowe and a number of government agencies seeking $ 94 million for false arrests, false imprisonment, selective enforcement and the death of his mother, among others.