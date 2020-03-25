Tigers, guns and methamphetamine? Shaun Majumder gives insight into the bizarre world of Tiger King

When Shaun Majumder set foot on the grounds of G.W. Zoo in 2016, he had no idea that he would end up playing a small role in a series of Netflix discussions about a murder plot on account.

In fact, the Newfoundland comedian didn’t know he was on the show until it became a global sensation last week.

The eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic’s Majumder profile and his candidacy for president appear in the fifth episode of Tiger King – the weird and fun series that skyrocketed to first place on Netflix.

“He was a gay polygamous redneck and he loved shooting with guns. I mean, he was the perfect character,” said Majumder. St. John’s morning show Tuesday. “You can’t even imagine that this person really exists.”

Joseph Schreibvogel, also known as Joe Maldonado-Passage and Joe Exotic, was arrested for an alleged conspiracy murder plot in 2018. (Santa Rosa County Jail via Associated Press)

Joe Exotic – born Joseph Schreibvogel – became known as the owner of one of the largest private zoos in the United States. It was home to over 200 big cats and 50 species of animals.

It has angered animal rights activists, particularly one in Florida with his own questionable past, named Carole Baskin.

The docuseries describe the feud between the two, and the possible arrest of Schreibvogel for allegedly hiring someone to assassinate Baskin. The plot failed and Schreibvogel went to the federal prison.

Tiger King presents Joe Exotic and his murder plot on his behalf. (Netflix)

Majumder, who lives in Los Angeles and does a podcast called The Movie WombSaid he started watching the show over the weekend and tried to figure out where in the timeline he met the cast of characters.

This hour is 22 minutes profiled Schreibvogel with two other independent presidential candidates. The crew was struck by Schreibvogel and his exuberant personality.

“He had a heart of gold. He was so nice. But now we know it,” laughs Majumder.

Watching the program, he still felt sympathy for Schreibvogel as his mind deteriorated due to drug use, quarrels and money problems.

“I have always, even after watching, a soft spot for me in his heart even if he hired someone to murder someone.”

The documentary also provided Majumder with an essential context for understanding the strange situation in which he found himself during this shooting in 2016.

At the end of the segment, Majumder remained standing while Schreibvogel’s husband Travis Maldonado fired explosives and caused a huge explosion.

“Now, I think back and I think, oh my gosh, I know what their relationships were now. I know now that there is a very good chance that the guy who detonated had methamphetamine right when we got I remember making the comment in my mind that this guy is way too sweaty for the weather right now. “

Majumder said he was inundated with messages from people asking how he finished part of the series. Most of his American colleagues do not know 22 minutes, he said, and was shocked to see Majumder appear unexpectedly in the middle of the show.

The seven-part series began airing on Netflix on March 20.

