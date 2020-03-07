Tim Hortons scraps Cups from Roll Up The Rim competition after fear of coronavirus

Tim Hortons says he’s getting rid of the Roll Up The Rim cups due to the new coronavirus and is moving much of the annual competition to its app.

The coffee and donut chain is removing all paper cups from the competition for health reasons regarding staff handling items recently seized and sipped by customers who return them for prizes.

Tim Hortons does not identify COVID-19 as a catalyst, but said in a press release on Saturday that “the current public health environment” means “this is not the right time for team members.” . to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths. ” “

The company said it would redistribute the $ 30 million in prizes to restaurant gifts and a digital contest.

On Friday, Tim Hortons and McDonald’s of Canada became the last coffee supplier to stop accepting reusable cups brought by customers amid concerns over the epidemic, with the number of confirmed cases in Canada rising to 60 since Saturday.

The temporary move followed similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd. announced earlier in the week.