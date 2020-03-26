Tim Scott explains why he and other GOP senators opposed coronavirus relief payments

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Senator Tim Scott appeared on “Fox & FriendsThursday to explain the rationale behind his and other senators’ objections to certain elements of the massive $ 2,000 billion coronavirus stimulus package success the day before by the Senate.

“The bottom line is that the good in the bill outweighs the bad,” said the Republican of South Carolina, before pointing out what he called a “bad” provision in the bill.

Scott’s concern, along with Senators Lindsey Graham, RS.C., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., And Rick Scott, R-Fla., Was that the bill could pay workers more unemployment benefits than they would make in wages: a payment of $ 600 per week in addition to the regular benefits which are calculated as a percentage of income.

“Think about it, if you graduated from the University of South Carolina or if you are a battered reporter graduated from the University of Kansas, you earn 30,000 jobs a year. Under this law, we would pay you 50,000 a year for not working. So if you have been unemployed for 16 weeks, we would give a 50% increase in this scenario. “

Scott has said that senators opposing the Coronavirus Relief Bill want to make sure that Americans are “whole” because they remain unemployed, without getting a raise.

“It would be unfair to all working Americans and we believe in this country in the dignity of work,” said Scott.

Scott said that the “50% increase” given to Americans because of the coronavirus shutdown was the part of the bill that needed to change. Scott also said that a change to this measure had failed.

“Overall, there is more good than bad in the bill, but there are parts and aspects of this bill that we should question,” he said.

