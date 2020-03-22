Time is running out for hundreds of Canadians stranded in Peru, desperate to return home

There is a new emergency for more than 1,000 Canadians in Peru desperately trying to return home amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic – the country’s Defense Minister announced that as of Sunday, Peru will no longer support the repatriation of foreigners.

All borders and airports were closed on March 16, but the Peruvian government continued to coordinate with foreign governments in Uruguay, Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere to bring their citizens home.

But now the Peruvian government says it needs to do more to contain the spread of the coronavirus – so foreigners have little time to leave the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne said on Saturday afternoon on Twitter that he had spoken to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru and that Canadian travelers stranded there “may return home on agreed flights” .

On Saturday, some Canadians stranded in Peru posted on Facebook that they had received calls from the Canadian Embassy about arrangements to coordinate travel permits and flights to allow them to fly. It is unclear how the repatriations will work.

NOTICE TO CANADIANS OF PERU: I just finished a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of #Peru to work together on # COVID19. He reconfirmed that Canadian travelers stranded in the country can return home on agreed flights. We are united against # COVID19@CanadaPeru & mdash;@FP_Champagne

Toronto resident Maria Andreeva is stranded in Lima, the capital of Peru.

The 39-year-old was on a 10-day jungle retreat near Tarapoto in the northern part of the country.

But on March 16, the day she was supposed to go home to Toronto – and find her two boys, ages four and six – the government announced it was closing the border at midnight.

Andreeva arrived at the airport to find chaos.

“The evening was stressful and scary,” she said. “A lot of people like me looked really shocked, scared and lost.”

The country’s military lockdown has closed borders and posted police on street corners in major cities. President Martin Vizcarra also declared a state of emergency, demanding 15 days of compulsory quarantine. The only exceptions are getting food or medicine.

WATCH / Canadian stranded in Peru:

Greg Bestavros, one of hundreds of Canadians stranded in Peru, urges the Canadian government to act quickly before the Peruvian borders are closed. 8:00 a.m.

There are 4,300 Canadians registered in Peru, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Stranded Canadians use a Facebook group share encouraging information, advice and stories about other overseas Canadians who are returning home.

Greg Bestavros, 29, was one of the first to join, with his fiancée Marina Fanous. They left Toronto for Lima on March 12 for a friend’s wedding.

“At the time, the Canadian government did not indicate that we should not go to Peru,” Bestavros told CBC News. “But things quickly got worse.”

Greg Bestavros and his fiancée Marina Fanous are no longer allowed to leave the youth hostel in Cusco. (Submitted by Greg Bestavros)

He and Fanous flew to Cusco, an hour’s flight southeast of Lima, on March 15, when they learned that the country was closing its borders.

“The politeness and patience while our government is dragging its feet puts us in a very scary and very real situation,” said Bestavros. “We are prisoners here and have no chance of going home unless our government intervenes immediately.”

To add to his frustration, says Bestavros, the Mexicans encountered on their trip saw their government take action and take them home. He said that two other travelers boarded a bus organized by the Mexican government, which drove them for nine hours to an airport in Arequipa, where a plane was waiting to take them home.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday he is working to bring home a group of Toronto area high school students to Lima.

“There have been conflicting stories about this,” said Niti Patel, a 25-year-old Calgary health worker who was traveling Machu Picchu when her hike was stopped. She too is now stuck in Cusco, near the ancient city, with no way to get to the capital – and, presumably, no theft – because of the foreclosure.

Niti Patel’s trek through Machu Picchu was interrupted when the government declared a state of emergency and locked the country. (Submitted by Niti Patel)

Tensions are high, she told CBC News. The army is present at each intersection, limiting movement in the city of around half a million people.

Ford’s announcement only added to the frustration and confusion.

“I have heard that Lima airport is completely closed and that they are not letting anyone pass,” she said.

“I really don’t know what to believe, which is really frustrating.”

When CBC News asked the Ford office for an update on student repatriation, a spokesperson referred our questions to Global Affairs.

Melissa Cortijo and her husband Raul, of Burlington, Ontario, were on a trip to South America which started in Chile in February, to make their way through Argentina and finally Peru.

Melissa Cortijo booked her flight home early, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Melissa Cortijo)

They arrived on March 13 and heard from family that the COVID-19 crisis is escalating and that the government is urging Canadians to return home. They booked their Air Canada flights to return several days earlier, but the flight was canceled.

“We need our government to take us home,” said Cortijo.

“They say there will be other planes sent elsewhere, but they were not specific as to where,” said Cortijo, referring to what she saw on the news. She and her husband count on the generosity of the parents of her friends in Canada who welcome them.

“This uncertainty really causes a lot of anxiety and stress.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a flight was organized to bring stranded Canadians back to Morocco and said his government was working with airlines to bring more Canadians home.

Bestavros and other Canadians in Peru received a notification Thursday asking them to fill out a form – detailing information such as passports and whether they are Canadian residents or citizens.

The notice stated that the information collected “would be used to organize a possible return”, from Peru.

“We need support … immediate action, before we become prisoners in Peru for an indefinite period,” said Bestavros.

